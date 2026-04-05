SRH vs LSG IPL 2026: Mohammed Shami Breathes Fire With Match-Changing Spell — Fans Demand Team India Comeback

Mohammed Shami ripped the SRH batting order with some of the best new-ball bowling seen in the ongoing Indian Premier League season. The 35-year-old, bowling in the power play against his former team, showcased a great seam presentation. The right-arm pacer bowled three overs with field restrictions in place. He gave away only seven runs in his spell while picking up two big wickets.

Shami dismissed Abhishek Sharma in the first over before getting the better of Travis Head. While both wickets were claimed with some special fielding efforts, nothing could be taken away from the efforts of the veteran Indian pacer. He used all his experience and got the two wickets with a change of pace. His performances led fans to call for his inclusion in the Indian team across formats.

Fans call for Shami’s inclusion in the Indian team





Thanks to his opening spell in the power play, the social media platforms were buzzing, calling for Mohammed Shami’s inclusion in the Indian team.

3 ball duck for Abhishek Sharma. – Shami strikes in the opening over! pic.twitter.com/AhptCtG5w5 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 5, 2026





The right-arm pacer dismissed Abhishek Sharma for his second single-digit score of the season. The left-handed batter was dismissed on the final ball of the first over for a second-ball duck.

MOHAMMED SHAMI GETS TRAVIS HEAD & ABHISHEK SHARMA IN BACK TO BACK BALLS 🔥😍 — Arkatanu Pal (@Arkatanu_Pal) April 5, 2026





On the first ball of the third over, Shami struck once again. The veteran pacer dismissed Abhishek’s opening partner, Travis Head, to claim back-to-back wickets.

Indian Selectors thinks Shami is finished… Mohammed Shami:

Abhishek Sharma? Out.

Travis Head? Out. Statement delivered vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 🔥#SRHvsLSG pic.twitter.com/QBkZEqsUrQ — isahilraina (@isahilraina) April 5, 2026





The Indian selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, has come under scanner for looking past Mohammed Shami. The fans called for Shami’s inclusion in the Indian team.

Mohammed Shami has played just 25 T20is in his entire career… let that sink in. — . (@edgeandgonee) April 5, 2026





While Shami did not pick another wicket in his spell of four overs, the right-arm pacer continued to threaten the SRH batters. In his four overs, he gave away only nine runs.

MOHAMMED SHAMI IN POWERPLAY Vs SRH: – He gets Abhishek Sharma.

– He gets Travis Head.

– His bowling figure (3-0-7-2). This is bowling of highest quality from Mohammed Shami. 🙇‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/OpvlLKeixx — Tanuj (@ImTanujSingh) April 5, 2026





His bowling in the power play, where the run-scoring rate has been at its highest, was the game-changer.

2-0-3-2. 🥶Dear BCCI Selectors, hope your screens are working. Mohammed Shami isn’t just playing; he’s taking names. — Cricket Wisdom (@Cricketadd75277) April 5, 2026





Shami dismissing two of the most dangerous batters in the IPL 2026, certainly helped his case of making it back into the Indian colours.

Absolutely, Mohammed Shami should be in both the ODI and Test teams. Ajit Agarkar needs to set his ego aside and give Shami a fair chance.

And if Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir want strong performances in Tests and ODIs, they simply cannot afford to keep a bowler like Shami out. — Naresh Seervi🇮🇳 (@Naresh__sirvi) April 5, 2026





With the ODI World Cup next year, fans called for Shami’s inclusion in the team for ODIs. The right-arm pacer was part of the Indian team that reached the final of the ODI World Cup in 2023 and won the Champions Trophy in 2025.

Mohammed Shami in IPL 2026

Mohammed Shami has played two games so far in the IPL 2026. Playing for the Lucknow Super Giants, Shami has been the leader of the pace attack for his team. In the opening game against Delhi Capitals, the 35-year-old gave away 28 runs in his four overs while picking up the wicket of KL Rahul. Against SRH, his former team, Shami gave nine runs while picking up a couple of wickets in his four overs.

His overall figures from the season read 8-0-37-3.

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