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Home > Sports News > SRH vs LSG IPL 2026: Mohammed Shami Breathes Fire With Match-Changing Spell — Fans Demand Team India Comeback

SRH vs LSG IPL 2026: Mohammed Shami Breathes Fire With Match-Changing Spell — Fans Demand Team India Comeback

Mohammed Shami lit up the SRH vs LSG IPL 2026 clash with a fiery powerplay spell for Lucknow Super Giants, dismissing openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head cheaply. The veteran pacer’s performance sparked fresh calls from fans for his inclusion in Team India, with many questioning Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee after his match-defining impact.

Mohammed Shami stars with incredible spell against SRH. Image Credit: X/@IPL
Mohammed Shami stars with incredible spell against SRH. Image Credit: X/@IPL

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 5, 2026 16:33:59 IST

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SRH vs LSG IPL 2026: Mohammed Shami Breathes Fire With Match-Changing Spell — Fans Demand Team India Comeback

Mohammed Shami ripped the SRH batting order with some of the best new-ball bowling seen in the ongoing Indian Premier League season. The 35-year-old, bowling in the power play against his former team, showcased a great seam presentation. The right-arm pacer bowled three overs with field restrictions in place. He gave away only seven runs in his spell while picking up two big wickets. 

Shami dismissed Abhishek Sharma in the first over before getting the better of Travis Head. While both wickets were claimed with some special fielding efforts, nothing could be taken away from the efforts of the veteran Indian pacer. He used all his experience and got the two wickets with a change of pace. His performances led fans to call for his inclusion in the Indian team across formats.

Fans call for Shami’s inclusion in the Indian team



Thanks to his opening spell in the power play, the social media platforms were buzzing, calling for Mohammed Shami’s inclusion in the Indian team. 



The right-arm pacer dismissed Abhishek Sharma for his second single-digit score of the season. The left-handed batter was dismissed on the final ball of the first over for a second-ball duck. 



On the first ball of the third over, Shami struck once again. The veteran pacer dismissed Abhishek’s opening partner, Travis Head, to claim back-to-back wickets.



The Indian selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, has come under scanner for looking past Mohammed Shami. The fans called for Shami’s inclusion in the Indian team. 



While Shami did not pick another wicket in his spell of four overs, the right-arm pacer continued to threaten the SRH batters. In his four overs, he gave away only nine runs. 



His bowling in the power play, where the run-scoring rate has been at its highest, was the game-changer. 



Shami dismissing two of the most dangerous batters in the IPL 2026, certainly helped his case of making it back into the Indian colours. 



With the ODI World Cup next year, fans called for Shami’s inclusion in the team for ODIs. The right-arm pacer was part of the Indian team that reached the final of the ODI World Cup in 2023 and won the Champions Trophy in 2025.

Mohammed Shami in IPL 2026

Mohammed Shami has played two games so far in the IPL 2026. Playing for the Lucknow Super Giants, Shami has been the leader of the pace attack for his team. In the opening game against Delhi Capitals, the 35-year-old gave away 28 runs in his four overs while picking up the wicket of KL Rahul. Against SRH, his former team, Shami gave nine runs while picking up a couple of wickets in his four overs. 

His overall figures from the season read 8-0-37-3.

Also Read: RCB vs CSK Match Prediction IPL 2026: Who Will Win at Chinnaswamy? Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs Sanju Samson Headline Key Battles

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SRH vs LSG IPL 2026: Mohammed Shami Breathes Fire With Match-Changing Spell — Fans Demand Team India Comeback
SRH vs LSG IPL 2026: Mohammed Shami Breathes Fire With Match-Changing Spell — Fans Demand Team India Comeback
SRH vs LSG IPL 2026: Mohammed Shami Breathes Fire With Match-Changing Spell — Fans Demand Team India Comeback
SRH vs LSG IPL 2026: Mohammed Shami Breathes Fire With Match-Changing Spell — Fans Demand Team India Comeback

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