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Home > Sports News > RCB vs CSK Match Prediction IPL 2026: Who Will Win at Chinnaswamy? Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs Sanju Samson Headline Key Battles

RCB vs CSK Match Prediction IPL 2026: Who Will Win at Chinnaswamy? Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs Sanju Samson Headline Key Battles

RCB vs CSK prediction sees Royal Challengers Bengaluru as favourites at Chinnaswamy Stadium. Virat Kohli’s RCB face struggling Chennai Super Kings in the 11th match of IPL 2026, with key battles like Sanju Samson vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar likely to decide the southern derby outcome.

RCB vs CSK IPL 2026 Match Prediction. Image Credit: ANI
RCB vs CSK IPL 2026 Match Prediction. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 5, 2026 15:53:20 IST

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RCB vs CSK Match Prediction IPL 2026: Who Will Win at Chinnaswamy? Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs Sanju Samson Headline Key Battles

RCB vs CSK Prediction: It will be a southern derby at Chinnaswamy Stadium, as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru host five-time champions, Chennai Super Kings. It will be a clash of the superstars as Virat Kohli takes the field after a break of more than a week. It has been an unusual break for the defending champions, who kicked off the 19th season with a win against Sunrisers Hyderabad on the 28th March. 

Meanwhile, CSK are coming into this clash on the back of two losses. The Super Kings, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, find themselves in unfamiliar territory. Having finished at the bottom of the points table for the first time last season, the five-time champions are once again on the bottom of the table in IPL 2026. Who will win the clash between RCB and CSK in IPL 2026? Let’s find out!

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2026: Match Information

Match

You Might Be Interested In

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 11

Date

Sunday, April 5, 2026

Time 

7:30 PM IST

Venue

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Live Streaming

JioHotstar

TV Broadcast

Star Sports Network

RCB vs CSK: Chinnaswamy Stadium Pitch Report

The Chinnaswamy Stadium has been traditionally a paradise for the batters. The pitch in Bengaluru has been a flat track over the years, and not a lot has changed this year. In the first game at the stadium, SRH had scored 201, which was chased down by RCB without breaking a sweat. The hosts broke the record for the fastest 200+ runs chase in the IPL as they reached the target with 26 balls to spare while losing only four wickets.

RCB vs CSK: Predicted Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru XI: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Romario Shepherd, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Suyash Sharma

Impact Player: Jacob Duffy

Chennai Super Kings XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sanju Samson (wk), Ayush Mhatre, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Sarfaraz Khan, Akeal Hosein, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed

Impact Player: Anshul Kamboj

RCB vs CSK , IPL 2026: Key Player Battles to Watch

Sanju Samson vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar: In both games so far in the season, Sanju Samson has been dismissed by pacers early on in the innings. The ball moving at Chinnaswamy Stadium could very well prove to be a challenge for Samson. Among the RCB bowling lineup, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been one of the great exponents of swing bowling over the years.

Ayush Mhatre vs RCB Pacers: The RCB fast bowlers found success while bowling short balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening game. However, Ayush Mhatre is one of the best batters to face short-balls. The young batter has a good record at the venue. In his previous outing at Chinnaswamy, Mhatre scored 94 runs in 48 balls in 2025.

RCB vs CSK Prediction: Who Will Win?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be the favourites to win the clash against Chennai Super Kings. The defending champions, playing at home, are a strong side having ticked most of the boxes with their performance against the Orange Army. Meanwhile, the Super Kings in two games have witnessed a failure from the batters and bowlers each. 

RCB vs CSK Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

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RCB vs CSK Match Prediction IPL 2026: Who Will Win at Chinnaswamy? Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs Sanju Samson Headline Key Battles
RCB vs CSK Match Prediction IPL 2026: Who Will Win at Chinnaswamy? Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs Sanju Samson Headline Key Battles
RCB vs CSK Match Prediction IPL 2026: Who Will Win at Chinnaswamy? Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs Sanju Samson Headline Key Battles
RCB vs CSK Match Prediction IPL 2026: Who Will Win at Chinnaswamy? Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs Sanju Samson Headline Key Battles

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