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Home > Regionals News > CCTV Captures Unusual Theft In Bengaluru’s KG Halli As Youth Climbs On Friend’s Shoulders, Pretends To Play A Game While Stealing Building Bulb | WATCH

CCTV Captures Unusual Theft In Bengaluru’s KG Halli As Youth Climbs On Friend’s Shoulders, Pretends To Play A Game While Stealing Building Bulb | WATCH

Bengaluru: A strange theft in Bengaluru’s KG Halli has caught attention after CCTV footage showed two youths using an unusual method to steal an external bulb from a building. The incident, which took place in broad daylight, has since gone viral for the sheer creativity involved.

CCTV Captures Unusual Theft In Bengaluru’s KG Halli As Youth Climbs On Friend’s Shoulders, Pretends To Play A Game While Stealing Building Bulb (Screengrab From X)
CCTV Captures Unusual Theft In Bengaluru’s KG Halli As Youth Climbs On Friend’s Shoulders, Pretends To Play A Game While Stealing Building Bulb (Screengrab From X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: April 5, 2026 16:03:00 IST

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CCTV Captures Unusual Theft In Bengaluru’s KG Halli As Youth Climbs On Friend’s Shoulders, Pretends To Play A Game While Stealing Building Bulb | WATCH

Bengaluru: A strange theft in Bengaluru’s KG Halli has caught attention after CCTV footage showed two youths using an unusual method to steal an external bulb from a building. The incident, which took place in broad daylight, has since gone viral for the sheer creativity involved.

The footage shows one youth sitting on the shoulders of the other, appearing as if they were casually playing. However, the act quickly turned suspicious when the boy on top reached out and removed a bulb fixed outside the building.

Clever Disguise Raises Eyebrows

What initially looked like harmless behaviour was, in fact, a planned attempt to avoid suspicion. By pretending to play, the duo managed to distract attention while carrying out the theft in a public space.

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The use of a piggyback position not only helped them reach the bulb easily but also made the act seem less noticeable to passersby.

Growing Concerns Over Such Incidents

The incident has sparked concern among locals, with many pointing out how theft methods are becoming increasingly inventive. It also highlights the importance of staying alert, even during the daytime, and ensuring proper security measures in residential areas.

Residents are being advised to remain vigilant and rely on surveillance systems, as such incidents show how even small thefts are being carried out in unexpected ways.

ALSO READ: UP Horror: 8-Year-Old Boy In Azamgarh Set On Fire By Friend After Argument While Playing In Azamgarh Turns Ugly, Suffers Severe Burns

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CCTV Captures Unusual Theft In Bengaluru’s KG Halli As Youth Climbs On Friend’s Shoulders, Pretends To Play A Game While Stealing Building Bulb | WATCH

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CCTV Captures Unusual Theft In Bengaluru’s KG Halli As Youth Climbs On Friend’s Shoulders, Pretends To Play A Game While Stealing Building Bulb | WATCH

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CCTV Captures Unusual Theft In Bengaluru’s KG Halli As Youth Climbs On Friend’s Shoulders, Pretends To Play A Game While Stealing Building Bulb | WATCH
CCTV Captures Unusual Theft In Bengaluru’s KG Halli As Youth Climbs On Friend’s Shoulders, Pretends To Play A Game While Stealing Building Bulb | WATCH
CCTV Captures Unusual Theft In Bengaluru’s KG Halli As Youth Climbs On Friend’s Shoulders, Pretends To Play A Game While Stealing Building Bulb | WATCH
CCTV Captures Unusual Theft In Bengaluru’s KG Halli As Youth Climbs On Friend’s Shoulders, Pretends To Play A Game While Stealing Building Bulb | WATCH

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