  • From Shah Rukh Khan to Tabu – When Actors Went Out Of The Box

From Shah Rukh Khan to Tabu – When Actors Went Out Of The Box

Some actors shocked audiences by stepping away from heroic roles and embracing darker characters. Their villain transformations proved versatility, depth and fearless acting showing that sometimes, playing the antagonist creates the most unforgettable performances in cinema.

By: Sonia Dham Last Updated: December 16, 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Actors who shocked everyone with their negative role
1/8

Actors who shocked everyone with their negative role

Bollywood's most loved stars shocked their fans when they stepped into a negative role. Shahrukh Khan and Tabu, from romantic to comedy, flipped their image overnight. Bold, intense, and brutally dark, their transformations proved that sometimes playing the villain takes more power than playing the hero.

Shah Rukh Khan
2/8

When Shah Rukh Khan became the antihero

In Baazigar, Shah Rukh Khan’s performance blurred the line between hero and villain. In this film he was presented as a ruthless mastermind; his charm and cruelty made this film unforgettable, and because of this, Bollywood's idea for a villain changed.

Riteish Deshmukh
3/8

Terrifying turn of Riteish Deshmukh

Riteish is known for comedy and soft hearted roles he shocked the entire nation with his chilling villain act in Ek Villain. He played the role of a serial killer with a calm, almost emotionless expression; he created a villain who felt real and frightening.

Priyanka Chopra
4/8

Priyanka Chopra Redefined the Antagonist

Priyanka reinvented the Bollywood villain because of her role in Atirazz. She played the role of a power-hungry, ambitious woman who can do anything for whatever she wants. He was sharp, calm, and emotionally cold in the movie. This role of Priyanka broke every stereotype.

Tabu
5/8

When Tabu turned into a soft-faced monster

Tabu played one of Bollywood’s smartest and most ruthless female villains in her film Andhadhun. She wasn't loud or dramatic; she was sharply calm and ruthless. With her darkness, she stole the show.

John Abraham
6/8

The stylish villain John Abraham

John portrayed one of Bollywood’s most memorable villains. His expressionless calm, razor-sharp planning, and fearless escapes made him a villain who was impossible to hate.

Arjun Rampal
7/8

Futuristic villain avatar of Arjun Rampal

In Ra.one, Arjun ditched his handsome hero charm and surprised fans by turning into a deadly, emotionless villain. His sleek, villainous aura dominated the film’s energy and left a lasting mark.

Shah Rukh Khan
8/8

The strongest impact of darkness

From Sharukh's cruelty to Tabu's ruthlessness, these Bollywood stars went beyond their zone playing extreme characters that became iconic. Because sometimes the villain truly steals the show.

