Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2: When Is It Releasing in India? Date, Time, Story, Total Episodes – Everything About Netflix’s ‘Gentle Reader’

Netflix’s beloved Regency-era romance is returning with the second half of its much-awaited season, and fans in India are eager to know exactly when they can start streaming it. Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 promises more scandal, slow-burn romance, and Lady Whistledown-worthy twists as the story unfolds further in the ton. Here’s everything you need to know about Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 release date, release time, cast, story, and more.