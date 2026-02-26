Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2: When Is It Releasing in India? Date, Time, Story, Total Episodes – Everything About Netflix’s ‘Gentle Reader’
Netflix’s beloved Regency-era romance is returning with the second half of its much-awaited season, and fans in India are eager to know exactly when they can start streaming it. Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 promises more scandal, slow-burn romance, and Lady Whistledown-worthy twists as the story unfolds further in the ton. Here’s everything you need to know about Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 release date, release time, cast, story, and more.
Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 Release Date
Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 premieres on Thursday, February 26, 2026, marking the return of Netflix’s hit Regency-era romance with the remaining Netflix’s episodes of the season.
When Is Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 Releasing in India?
Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 is set to release at 3 am ET and 12 am PT, keeping fans excited for the Netflix release.
Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 Story
The Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 latest episode resumes in the aftermath of Benedict Bridgerton’s unsuccessful proposal to Sophie Baek, a turning point that lays bare the deep-rooted class barriers that continue to define Regency-era London, even with Bridgerton’s reimagined society.
How Many Episodes are in Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2?
Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 consisted of four episodes, bringing the total episode count of the season to eight.