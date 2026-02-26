LIVE TV
TRENDING |
  Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2: When Is It Releasing in India? Date, Time, Story, Total Episodes – Everything About Netflix's 'Gentle Reader'

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2: When Is It Releasing in India? Date, Time, Story, Total Episodes – Everything About Netflix’s ‘Gentle Reader’

Netflix’s beloved Regency-era romance is returning with the second half of its much-awaited season, and fans in India are eager to know exactly when they can start streaming it. Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 promises more scandal, slow-burn romance, and Lady Whistledown-worthy twists as the story unfolds further in the ton. Here’s everything you need to know about Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 release date, release time, cast, story, and more. 

Published By: Published: February 26, 2026 11:54:10 IST
Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 Release Date
Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 Release Date

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 premieres on Thursday, February 26, 2026, marking the return of Netflix’s hit Regency-era romance with the remaining Netflix’s episodes of the season.

When Is Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 Releasing in India?
When Is Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 Releasing in India?

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 is set to release at 3 am ET and 12 am PT, keeping fans excited for the Netflix release.

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 Story
Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 Story

The Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 latest episode resumes in the aftermath of Benedict Bridgerton’s unsuccessful proposal to Sophie Baek, a turning point that lays bare the deep-rooted class barriers that continue to define Regency-era London, even with Bridgerton’s reimagined society.

How Many Episodes are in Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2?
How Many Episodes are in Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2?

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 consisted of four episodes, bringing the total episode count of the season to eight.

