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Home > Business News > AI and Quantum Tech to Drive $56 Trillion Surge in Global Economy Over Next 5 Years: World Economic Forum

AI and Quantum Tech to Drive $56 Trillion Surge in Global Economy Over Next 5 Years: World Economic Forum

The global economy is expected to expand significantly over the next five years drive by advancements in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and other emerging technologies says World Economic Forum.

The global economy is expected to expand significantly over the next five years drive by advancements in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and other emerging technologies says World Economic Forum. Photo: ANI
The global economy is expected to expand significantly over the next five years drive by advancements in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and other emerging technologies says World Economic Forum. Photo: ANI

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 16, 2026 14:21:38 IST

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AI and Quantum Tech to Drive $56 Trillion Surge in Global Economy Over Next 5 Years: World Economic Forum

The global economy is likely to grow a lot in the next five years, with increase by about $56 trillion, mainly because of progress in AI, quantum computing, and other new technologies, as per World Economic Forum reports.

The report highlighted that the world is currently undergoing deep geopolitical, economic, societal, and technological transformations, which are creating both new challenges and opportunities for growth.

It noted that the largest growth opportunities are likely to emerge in sectors such as information technology (IT) services, advanced manufacturing, energy and other technology-driven industries. In addition, sectors including agriculture, education, healthcare, tourism and transport services are also expected to benefit from increased innovation and modernisation.

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According to the report, information technology services, advanced manufacturing, health and healthcare, and accommodation and leisure are expected to be among the key drivers of global economic growth over the next five years.

However, not all sectors are expected to grow at the same pace. Areas such as real estate, electronics, insurance and pensions, and chemicals and materials are less frequently identified as major growth drivers.

It stated, “There are also new opportunities amid change. Estimates suggest that, over the next 5 years, global GDP (gross domestic product) will increase by about USD 56 trillion in total. Powered by advances in AI, quantum and other technologies”.

The report also pointed out that emerging markets are facing new challenges as geoeconomic fragmentation and the expansion of AI and robotics begin to reshape traditional development models. These changes are raising questions about growth strategies that have historically relied on low-cost labour and export-oriented manufacturing.

Demographic shifts and geopolitical developments are expected to lead to divergent growth patterns across countries in the coming years. While some economies may benefit from technological advancements and structural changes, others may face slower growth due to evolving global conditions.

At the same time, the WEF report also highlighted that the advancements in frontier technologies and the acceleration of green and energy transitions are expected to support economic expansion.

However, the report flagged several risks that could act as headwinds, including rising debt levels, societal polarisation, and the impact of climate change.

So overall, the WEF outlined that while the global economy is entering a phase of transformation, the pace and direction of growth will depend on how countries adapt to technological change and manage emerging risks in an increasingly complex global environment. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Meet Prashant Iyer: Sony LIV’s New Marketing Head, Marking His Move From Netflix, Nike And Titan Company – Check His Net Worth, Career And More

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AI and Quantum Tech to Drive $56 Trillion Surge in Global Economy Over Next 5 Years: World Economic Forum

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AI and Quantum Tech to Drive $56 Trillion Surge in Global Economy Over Next 5 Years: World Economic Forum
AI and Quantum Tech to Drive $56 Trillion Surge in Global Economy Over Next 5 Years: World Economic Forum
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