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Home > Education News > JAC Class 9 Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Date, Direct Link, and Steps to Download Scorecard Online

JAC Class 9 Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Date, Direct Link, and Steps to Download Scorecard Online

The Jharkhand Academic Council is expected to release the JAC Class 9 Result 2026 soon on its official websites.

JAC Class 9 Result 2026
JAC Class 9 Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 16, 2026 14:40:45 IST

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JAC Class 9 Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Date, Direct Link, and Steps to Download Scorecard Online

The JAC Class 9 result for 2026 is expected to be announced soon on the official website of the Jharkhand Academic Council. 

More than 4.7 lakh students who appeared for the Class 9 annual exam are waiting for their results online. 

After the announcement, students can view their scorecard by entering roll number and roll code on jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in. 

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When will JAC Class 9 result 2026 be declared

The result of the JAC Class 9 exam is to be declared soon; however, the board has not yet announced the date.

Earlier it was observed that the result is released in the month of April. Students need to keep checking the official websites for the updates regarding the results.

Where to check JAC Class 9 result 2026 online

The result will be posted on the official websites of the Jharkhand Academic Council. The candidates can access their mark sheet from jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in. They will be required to enter the roll number and roll code correctly on the login window to view the result.

How to download JAC Class 9 scorecard 2026

To download the JAC Class 9 result 2026, the students need to navigate to the official website and click on the result section. 

They should then select the link for the Class IX Annual Examination Result 2026. After entering the details and captcha code, the result will appear on the screen and needs to be downloaded and printed for future reference.

What is JAC Class 9 grading system 2026

The JAC Class 9 result 2026 follows a five-class grading system. The classes are as follows: A+ (excellent), A (very good), B (good), C (average), and D (below average).

The minimum marks required to pass the exam are a C in all the subjects. The JAC Class 9 grading system 2026 has been designed to evaluate the overall performance rather than awarding marks/grades.

How is JAC Class 9 result 2026 calculated

The JAC Class 9 result 2026 is calculated by combining marks obtained in OMR-based examinations and internal assessments conducted by respective schools.

This will ensure a fair completion of both theoretical knowledge and continuous assessment in total.

What should students do after checking JAC Class 9 result 2026

Once the result for 2026 is downloaded, students should verify all the data provided in the scorecard. In case of any discrepancy, they should report it to their school immediately.

The online JAC Class 9 result for 2026 is provisional. The original copies of the mark sheet will be issued later through schools. 

Why is the JAC Class 9 result 2026 important

Even though JAC Class 9 result 2026 is not board-certified, it holds significance as a result, as it will help in evaluating a student’s academic progress and suitability for proceeding to higher classes.

As the result, the 2026 notification date is approaching; students should not miss any updates from official sources and have their login credentials ready for a quick check.

Also Read: AIIMS NORCET 10 Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Merit List Date and Steps to Download PDF, Direct Link Here

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Tags: JAC 9th resultJAC 9th result 2026 dateJAC Class 9 result 2026JAC Class 9 scorecard download 2026Jharkhand Class 9 result 2026

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JAC Class 9 Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Date, Direct Link, and Steps to Download Scorecard Online
JAC Class 9 Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Date, Direct Link, and Steps to Download Scorecard Online
JAC Class 9 Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Date, Direct Link, and Steps to Download Scorecard Online
JAC Class 9 Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Date, Direct Link, and Steps to Download Scorecard Online

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