Low CIBIL Score? Here Are 10 Smart Tips To Improve Your Credit Rating Faster

Manage Your Credit Card Usage Carefully To Improve Your CIBIL Score

10 Smart CIBIL Score Tips To Improve Your Credit Rating Faster

Have you ever applied for a loan and wondered why the bank offered you a higher interest rate or even rejected your loan application? There's a chance your CIBIL score might be involved more than you assume. In this credit-based economy that we live in, banks and NBFCs watch with utmost care how you manage your finances responsibly. How you repay, use credit cards, previous loans and even how often you apply for new credit all play a part in your credit score.



The majority of lenders think a score over 750 is good. But if your score is lower, no need to panic. Improving a CIBIL score is generally a process that takes time, discipline and smarter financial behaviour, not quick fixes.



Here are 10 actionable tips to help you slowly improve your credit score.