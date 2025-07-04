Countries With Highest Number of Islands: A Journey Through Hidden Gems of the World
Indonesia or Sweden, which one comprises the highest number of islands? It’s a question which will be answered here. Let’s explore the top 7 countries with the highest number of islands and what makes each one different from the other.
Sweden
Sweden has around 267,570 islands. They are the most uninhabited and lie in the Baltic Sea. The Stockholm Archipelago is a scenic getaway popular for summer retreats and kayaking.
Finland
Finland contains about 188,000 islands. The islands are an autonomous, demilitarized regions with only Swedish-speaking residents.
Norway
Norway has around 55,000 islands. It features remote Arctic Islands which are really important for the polar research. The Lofoten islands are known for their midnight sun and the dramatic scenery.
Canada
It is a home to approximately 52,455 islands. Canada's islands stretch across the Atlantic, Pacific, Arctic Oceans. It includes Baffin Island, which is the fifth-largest island in the world.
Indonesia
Indonesia has approx 17,500 islands, making it the world's largest island country by area and number. Around 6,000 islands are inhabited. Many islands are also volcanic.
Australia
It consists of around 8,222 islands, not including the mainland Australia itself. It includes large islands like Tasmania and many coral islands.
Philippines
Only 2,000 islands are inhabited among the 7,641 islands. The country is split into three major island groups: Luzon, Mindanao and Visayas.
