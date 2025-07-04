Live Tv
250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban
250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban
Countries With Highest Number of Islands: A Journey Through Hidden Gems of the World

Indonesia or Sweden, which one comprises the highest number of islands? It’s a question which will be answered here. Let’s explore the top 7 countries with the highest number of islands and what makes each one different from the other.

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: July 4, 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
1/7

Sweden

Sweden has around 267,570 islands. They are the most uninhabited and lie in the Baltic Sea. The Stockholm Archipelago is a scenic getaway popular for summer retreats and kayaking.

2/7

Finland

Finland contains about 188,000 islands. The islands are an autonomous, demilitarized regions with only Swedish-speaking residents.

3/7

Norway

Norway has around 55,000 islands. It features remote Arctic Islands which are really important for the polar research. The Lofoten islands are known for their midnight sun and the dramatic scenery.

4/7

Canada

It is a home to approximately 52,455 islands. Canada's islands stretch across the Atlantic, Pacific, Arctic Oceans. It includes Baffin Island, which is the fifth-largest island in the world.

5/7

Indonesia

Indonesia has approx 17,500 islands, making it the world's largest island country by area and number. Around 6,000 islands are inhabited. Many islands are also volcanic.

6/7

Australia

It consists of around 8,222 islands, not including the mainland Australia itself. It includes large islands like Tasmania and many coral islands.

7/7

Philippines

Only 2,000 islands are inhabited among the 7,641 islands. The country is split into three major island groups: Luzon, Mindanao and Visayas.

Disclaimer-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

