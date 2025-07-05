Live Tv
Currencies Weaker Than The Indian Rupee? Countries Where You Can Feel Rich

Did you know your ₹100 note can make you feel rich too? Yes, there are many countries where an Indian can feel like a king! Here are the top 7 currencies that are weaker than the Indian currency.

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: July 5, 2025 | 1:22 PM IST
Currencies Weaker Than The Indian Rupee? Countries Where You Can Feel Rich - Gallery Image
1/7

Iranian Rial (IRR)

₹1 is equal to 500+ rials. Iran's currency has become extremely weak due to years of inflation and sanctions. Even a ₹100 is equal yo 50,000 rials!

Currencies Weaker Than The Indian Rupee? Countries Where You Can Feel Rich - Gallery Image
2/7

Vietnamese Dong (VND)

In Vietnam, prices are in thousands. You might feel a water bottle costing 10,000 dong is too much. But don't worry, ₹1 is equal to 290 dong, meaning it is still cheaper than rupees.

Currencies Weaker Than The Indian Rupee? Countries Where You Can Feel Rich - Gallery Image
3/7

Indonesian Rupiah (IDR)

If you see a meal costing 20,000 rupiah in Indonesia, remember they mean ₹100 only.

Currencies Weaker Than The Indian Rupee? Countries Where You Can Feel Rich - Gallery Image
4/7

Laotian Kip (LAK)

Here, ₹1 is equal to 270 kip. In Laos, the value of money is really low. You will be carrying thousands of kip even for buying a water bottle!

Currencies Weaker Than The Indian Rupee? Countries Where You Can Feel Rich - Gallery Image
5/7

Ugandan Shilling (UGX)

₹1 is equal to 45 Shillings. ₹100 gives you around 4,500 shillings there as Uganda's currency is quite weak.

Currencies Weaker Than The Indian Rupee? Countries Where You Can Feel Rich - Gallery Image
6/7

Cambodian Riel (KHR)

₹1= 50 riel
Fun fact, Cambodia uses U.S. dollar for many things because their own currency is not strong enough.

Currencies Weaker Than The Indian Rupee? Countries Where You Can Feel Rich - Gallery Image
7/7

Paraguayan Guarani (PYG)

₹100 is approx. 9,000 Guarani, making you feel like a millionaire with very less! In Paraguay, their currency has low value even within the country.

Disclaimer-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Some things may vary with time.

Currencies Weaker Than The Indian Rupee? Countries Where You Can Feel Rich - Gallery Image

