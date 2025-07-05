Currencies Weaker Than The Indian Rupee? Countries Where You Can Feel Rich
Did you know your ₹100 note can make you feel rich too? Yes, there are many countries where an Indian can feel like a king! Here are the top 7 currencies that are weaker than the Indian currency.
Iranian Rial (IRR)
₹1 is equal to 500+ rials. Iran's currency has become extremely weak due to years of inflation and sanctions. Even a ₹100 is equal yo 50,000 rials!
Vietnamese Dong (VND)
In Vietnam, prices are in thousands. You might feel a water bottle costing 10,000 dong is too much. But don't worry, ₹1 is equal to 290 dong, meaning it is still cheaper than rupees.
Indonesian Rupiah (IDR)
If you see a meal costing 20,000 rupiah in Indonesia, remember they mean ₹100 only.
Laotian Kip (LAK)
Here, ₹1 is equal to 270 kip. In Laos, the value of money is really low. You will be carrying thousands of kip even for buying a water bottle!
Ugandan Shilling (UGX)
₹1 is equal to 45 Shillings. ₹100 gives you around 4,500 shillings there as Uganda's currency is quite weak.
Cambodian Riel (KHR)
₹1= 50 riel
Fun fact, Cambodia uses U.S. dollar for many things because their own currency is not strong enough.
Paraguayan Guarani (PYG)
₹100 is approx. 9,000 Guarani, making you feel like a millionaire with very less! In Paraguay, their currency has low value even within the country.
Disclaimer-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Some things may vary with time.