  • Dangal Movie Breakdown: Shocking Facts You Didn’t Know

Dangal Movie Breakdown: Shocking Facts You Didn’t Know

Released in 2016, Dangal won hearts by being a legendary movie on women empowerment. It is a real life story of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters, Geeta and Babita Phogat.

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: July 9, 2025 | 10:48 PM IST
1/7

Main Characters

Aamir Khan plays the role of Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler. He is the father of Fatima Sana Shaikh (adult Geeta) and Sanya Malhotra (adult Babeeta). The child actors were also praised for their fierce performance.

2/7

Themes Explored

The movie was based on gender equality. Girls were trained in a male-dominated sport and challenged social norms. Mahavir's tough love approach encouraged discipline and determination. While it was also depicting national pride as Geeta wins gold for India.

3/7

Real vs Reel

This movie was inspired by the true story of India's first female wrestling champions. Some scenes were fictionalized but the core journey was fully real. It shed light on the real-life struggle of women in Haryana.

4/7

Awards and Achievements

Dangal became the highest grossing Indian film globally at that time. It won multiple National and Filmfare awards. It was praised by audiences for its wonderful performance and message.

5/7

Global Impact

It was a massive success and broke records in China and international markets. Aamir Khan was praised for his performance. This movie also sparked worldwide discussion about parenting styles and women in sports.

6/7

Nitesh Tiwari Direction

This movie was directed by Nitesh Tiwari. "Dangal" was praised for its realistic portrayal of wrestling training and family dynamics.

7/7

Dangal Music & Songs

The film's hit soundtrack, including popular songs like "Haanikaarak Bapu" and "Gilehriyaan," resonated deeply with fans.

Disclaimer-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

