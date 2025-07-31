Dubai Night Work Permit 2025: Who Needs It, What It Covers, and How to Apply
The Dubai Night Work Permit 2025 is now mandatory for certain employees working between 10 PM and 6 AM. This guide explains who needs it, what’s included, and how to apply step-by-step. Whether you’re an employer or employee, understanding these new regulations ensures compliance and smooth operations in the UAE’s evolving labor landscape.
Who Requires a Night Work Permit?
For businesses that do not conduct commercial activities at night, such as maintenance, inventory, filming, or billboard installations, a night work permit is required if the work is being done between the overnight hours of 9PM–6AM.
What Work is Included?
The permit provides coverage of maintenance, inventory, billboard installation, and media shooting done in commercial spaces, not retail businesses that offer sales to customers.
What are the Key Criteria?
The key criteria of the permit covers contractors and businesses that need to access commercial spaces that are closed during night hours; a night work permit is not required if the contractor is working within the normal hours of customer-facing sales and operations.
Required Documentation
The following is required: a copy of Emirates IDs, residence permits, business license, authorization letter, a work schedule, list of employees, and approval from the property manager.
Application Process
The application process can be found via the Dubai Police support desktop application, or online via the Dubai Police mobile application/website; furthermore, the application form can be completed and submitted via any Smart Police station, or in person at any Police station. Most permits are processed within one working day.
Time Limits and Fees
Permits are valid for 14 days, and the service fee will be AED100, with an addition of AED10 for knowledge and innovation fees. Payment can be made by cash or credit card.
Disclaimer
This photo gallery is for informational purposes only. Please consult official UAE government sources or legal professionals for the most accurate and updated information.