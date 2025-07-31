  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Dubai Night Work Permit 2025: Who Needs It, What It Covers, and How to Apply

Dubai Night Work Permit 2025: Who Needs It, What It Covers, and How to Apply

The Dubai Night Work Permit 2025 is now mandatory for certain employees working between 10 PM and 6 AM. This guide explains who needs it, what’s included, and how to apply step-by-step. Whether you’re an employer or employee, understanding these new regulations ensures compliance and smooth operations in the UAE’s evolving labor landscape.

By: Last Updated: July 31, 2025 | 5:54 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Dubai Night Work Permit 2025: Who Needs It, What It Covers, and How to Apply - Photo Gallery
1/7

Who Requires a Night Work Permit?

For businesses that do not conduct commercial activities at night, such as maintenance, inventory, filming, or billboard installations, a night work permit is required if the work is being done between the overnight hours of 9PM–6AM.

Dubai Night Work Permit 2025: Who Needs It, What It Covers, and How to Apply - Photo Gallery
2/7

What Work is Included?

The permit provides coverage of maintenance, inventory, billboard installation, and media shooting done in commercial spaces, not retail businesses that offer sales to customers.

Dubai Night Work Permit 2025: Who Needs It, What It Covers, and How to Apply - Photo Gallery
3/7

What are the Key Criteria?

The key criteria of the permit covers contractors and businesses that need to access commercial spaces that are closed during night hours; a night work permit is not required if the contractor is working within the normal hours of customer-facing sales and operations.

Dubai Night Work Permit 2025: Who Needs It, What It Covers, and How to Apply - Photo Gallery
4/7

Required Documentation

The following is required: a copy of Emirates IDs, residence permits, business license, authorization letter, a work schedule, list of employees, and approval from the property manager.

Dubai Night Work Permit 2025: Who Needs It, What It Covers, and How to Apply - Photo Gallery
5/7

Application Process

The application process can be found via the Dubai Police support desktop application, or online via the Dubai Police mobile application/website; furthermore, the application form can be completed and submitted via any Smart Police station, or in person at any Police station. Most permits are processed within one working day.

Dubai Night Work Permit 2025: Who Needs It, What It Covers, and How to Apply - Photo Gallery
6/7

Time Limits and Fees

Permits are valid for 14 days, and the service fee will be AED100, with an addition of AED10 for knowledge and innovation fees. Payment can be made by cash or credit card.

Dubai Night Work Permit 2025: Who Needs It, What It Covers, and How to Apply - Photo Gallery
7/7

Disclaimer

This photo gallery is for informational purposes only. Please consult official UAE government sources or legal professionals for the most accurate and updated information.

Tags:

Dubai Night Work Permit 2025: Who Needs It, What It Covers, and How to Apply - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dubai Night Work Permit 2025: Who Needs It, What It Covers, and How to Apply - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dubai Night Work Permit 2025: Who Needs It, What It Covers, and How to Apply - Photo Gallery
Dubai Night Work Permit 2025: Who Needs It, What It Covers, and How to Apply - Photo Gallery
Dubai Night Work Permit 2025: Who Needs It, What It Covers, and How to Apply - Photo Gallery
Dubai Night Work Permit 2025: Who Needs It, What It Covers, and How to Apply - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?