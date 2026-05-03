West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026: Date, Time, Where And How to Watch (Live Streaming Details And Channel)

The election results for West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry will be announced on May 4. Final results are likely by Monday evening, while early trends should be clear by afternoon. This is based on how counting usually happens, starting with postal ballots and then votes from Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

In West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party All India Trinamool Congress are facing a strong challenge from the Bharatiya Janata Party. Mamata Banerjee, who has already served three terms, is now aiming for a fourth. The elections in West Bengal were held in two phases on April 23 and April 29.