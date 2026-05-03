West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026: Date, Time, Where And How to Watch (Live Streaming Details And Channel)
The election results for West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry will be announced on May 4. Final results are likely by Monday evening, while early trends should be clear by afternoon. This is based on how counting usually happens, starting with postal ballots and then votes from Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).
In West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party All India Trinamool Congress are facing a strong challenge from the Bharatiya Janata Party. Mamata Banerjee, who has already served three terms, is now aiming for a fourth. The elections in West Bengal were held in two phases on April 23 and April 29.
West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026 Date
The election results for West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry will be declared on May 4, Monday. Counting of votes will begin in the morning, with early trends expected by the afternoon and final results likely by the evening. The process will start with postal ballots, followed by counting of votes recorded in EVMs, as per the usual procedure.
West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026 Time
Counting of votes will begin at 8 am, with early trends expected to start coming in within the first few hours. The final results are likely to be announced by the afternoon or evening, depending on the pace of the counting process.
Where And How to Watch West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026 Live (Live Streaming Details And Channel)
People can watch West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026 Live through the following steps mentioned bellow:
-Visit the official website of the Election Commission of India (ECI).
-Here you will be directed to a window displaying frames for the states of West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
- Click on the state/UT to view the live counting results.
-You can also download the ECINET app to check results on mobile phones.
West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Channels
West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026 offical online tracking channels are:
ECI Results Portal to see constituency-wise winners and party-wise trends.
Voter Helpline App which is available on iOS and Android for West Bengal Election result updates
CEO West Bengal, the official website of the Chief Electoral Officer will also provide state-specific updates.
West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026 Key Candidates
The high-stakes contest has once again turned into a direct face-off between the All India Trinamool Congress, led by Mamata Banerjee, and the Bharatiya Janata Party.