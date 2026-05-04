West Bengal BJP Manifesto 2026: 6 Key Promises on Jobs, Women Safety, Welfare & Development
The Bharatiya Janata Party has released its manifesto for the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026, focusing on governance reforms, employment generation, women’s safety, and welfare schemes. The party aims to position itself as a strong alternative to the current state leadership. West Bengal BJP Manifesto 2026 highlights major promises, including job creation, women’s safety, corruption-free governance, and infrastructure growth. Here’s a detailed breakdown.
Employment & Economy
The manifesto emphasizes generating lakhs of jobs through industrial corridors, MSME support, and attracting private investment. The BJP has also promised to boost manufacturing, IT hubs, and startup ecosystems to tackle unemployment in the state.
Women Safety & Welfare
The party has proposed stricter law enforcement, fast-track courts for crimes against women, and financial assistance schemes. Focus is also on improving safety infrastructure and increasing women’s participation in the workforce.
Welfare Schemes & Subsidies
The manifesto includes promises of direct cash transfers, subsidised food programs, housing for the poor, and improved healthcare services. The party has also pledged transparency in welfare distribution to eliminate corruption.
Infrastructure & Development
Key proposals include better road connectivity, smart city expansion, improved rail networks, and modernization of urban infrastructure. Rural connectivity and digital infrastructure are also part of the development roadmap.
Governance & Anti-Corruption
The manifesto stresses zero tolerance towards corruption, digitization of government services, and administrative accountability. The party aims to strengthen law and order and ensure faster grievance redressal systems.
Farmers and Agriculture
The Bharatiya Janata Party has placed strong focus on the agriculture sector, promising financial assistance to farmers, better irrigation facilities, and improved crop insurance schemes. The manifesto also highlights plans to strengthen rural infrastructure, ensure fair prices for crops, and boost farmer income through modern farming techniques and government support.