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  • 5 Trending Horror Movies on OTT This Week (April 13-19, 2026): Available on Netflix, Prime Video & Jio Hotstar

5 Trending Horror Movies on OTT This Week (April 13-19, 2026): Available on Netflix, Prime Video & Jio Hotstar

Looking for a thrilling movie night? OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video and Jio Hotstar are bringing something for every horror fan- from psychological thrillers to supernatural mysteries. These films are a must-watch for horror enthusiasts. Stream these 6 latest and trending horror movies and make your week full of goosebumps.

Published By: Published: April 12, 2026 01:46:55 IST
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The Electric State on Netflix
1/5

The Electric State on Netflix

It is full of dark storytelling and chilling sequences. It is about a young girl navigating a dangerous post-apocalyptic world.

You Might Be Interested In
It's What's Inside on Netflix
2/5

It's What's Inside on Netflix

It is a supernatural thriller film filled with mysterious twists. It is about a small town family encountering unexplained mysteries.

Romancham on Jio Hotstar
3/5

Romancham on Jio Hotstar

It is a horror comedy blending humor with spooky elements. It follows seven friends who encounter supernatural events after playing a Ouija board.

You Might Be Interested In
The Black Phone on Jio Hotstar
4/5
5 Trending Horror Movies on OTT This Week (April 13-19, 2026): Available on Netflix, Prime Video & Jio Hotstar

The Black Phone on Jio Hotstar

It is a thriller with a dark storyline and tense sequences. It is a blend of mystery, horror and suspense.

You Might Be Interested In
Smile on Jio Hotstar, Netflix and Apple TV
5/5

Smile on Jio Hotstar, Netflix and Apple TV

It is a psychological horror filled with jump scares and terrifying visions. It is perfect for those who prefer modern horror with a twist.

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