5 Trending Horror Movies on OTT This Week (April 13-19, 2026): Available on Netflix, Prime Video & Jio Hotstar
Looking for a thrilling movie night? OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video and Jio Hotstar are bringing something for every horror fan- from psychological thrillers to supernatural mysteries. These films are a must-watch for horror enthusiasts. Stream these 6 latest and trending horror movies and make your week full of goosebumps.
The Electric State on Netflix
It is full of dark storytelling and chilling sequences. It is about a young girl navigating a dangerous post-apocalyptic world.
It's What's Inside on Netflix
It is a supernatural thriller film filled with mysterious twists. It is about a small town family encountering unexplained mysteries.
Romancham on Jio Hotstar
It is a horror comedy blending humor with spooky elements. It follows seven friends who encounter supernatural events after playing a Ouija board.
The Black Phone on Jio Hotstar
It is a thriller with a dark storyline and tense sequences. It is a blend of mystery, horror and suspense.
Smile on Jio Hotstar, Netflix and Apple TV
It is a psychological horror filled with jump scares and terrifying visions. It is perfect for those who prefer modern horror with a twist.