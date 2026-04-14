Allu Arjun & Deepika Padukone’s ‘Raaka’: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Story and What to Expect from Atlee’s Big-Budget Film
After the blockbuster success of Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun joins hands with director Atlee for a massive pan India project now officially titled Raaka. The film’s poster will release in multiple languages. The first look has sparked huge buzz online especially with its intense and raw visual tone.
Release Date
The upcoming action entertainer Raaka, directed by Atlee is expected to release in 2027.
Key Cast & Crew of ‘Raaka’
Lead Actor: Allu Arjun as Raaka
Female Lead: Deepika Padukone
Rumoured Supporting Cast: Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Kajol & Yogi Babu.
Poster Overview
The poster features rough textures, fur elements and tusk like visuals, suggesting a raw and aggressive narrative. The golden ‘RAAKA’ title adds a grand cinematic feel.
Plot
The story of Raaka unfolds in a futuristic parallel universe where cosmic imbalance threatens the very existence of life. At the center is a powerful “divine warrior,” portrayed by Allu Arjun, who is born from fire and destiny. As dark forces rise and ancient energies awaken, he is chosen to restore harmony across dimensions. The narrative blends mythology with science fiction, presenting a gripping tale of survival, power, and purpose in a universe on the brink of destruction.
Allu Arjun’s Rugged Look
Allu Arjun appears in a never seen before avatar with a shaved head, thick beard and intense gaze. His transformation hints at a fierce, possibly tribal or warrior like character.