Allu Arjun & Deepika Padukone’s ‘Raaka’: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Story and What to Expect from Atlee’s Big-Budget Film

Plot

The story of Raaka unfolds in a futuristic parallel universe where cosmic imbalance threatens the very existence of life. At the center is a powerful “divine warrior,” portrayed by Allu Arjun, who is born from fire and destiny. As dark forces rise and ancient energies awaken, he is chosen to restore harmony across dimensions. The narrative blends mythology with science fiction, presenting a gripping tale of survival, power, and purpose in a universe on the brink of destruction.