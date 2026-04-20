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  • Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Viral Pics: From Their First Ad Shoot To Fairytale Romance, Breakups, Wedding & Kids

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Viral Pics: From Their First Ad Shoot To Fairytale Romance, Breakups, Wedding & Kids

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are pnce again breaking the internet after being spotted together, and fans can’t stop talking about their undeniable chemistry. From secret dates to viral public appearances, the couple’s love story has always grabbed attention, especially when they’re spotted sharing cute, unfiltered moments. Fans are going crazy over their latest viral appearances, calling them the ultimate relationship goals yet again.

Published By: Published: April 20, 2026 11:51:21 IST
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Virat Anushka First Meeting (2013)
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Anushka Sharma,Virat Kohli Viral Pics: From Their First Ad Shoot To Fairytale Romance, Breakups, Wedding & Kids

Virat Anushka First Meeting (2013)

Their story began during a shampoo commercial shoot in 2013. What started as a professional interaction slowly turned into friendship and then love.

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Not Love at First Sight
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Not Love at First Sight

It wasn’t instant romance. They stayed in touch after the shoot and gradually built a connection through conversations and meet-ups.

Dating Rumours & Public Appearances (2014)
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Dating Rumours & Public Appearances (2014)

Soon, they were spotted together frequently. Anushka attending Virat’s matches and their outings made headlines, confirming their relationship.

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Ups and Downs (2015–2016)
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Ups and Downs (2015–2016)

Their relationship faced a rough patch and breakup rumours, but they eventually reunited, showing strong emotional bonding.

Fairytale Wedding (2017)
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Fairytale Wedding (2017)

The couple surprised everyone with a private wedding in Tuscany, Italy. Their wedding pictures went massively viral across social media.

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Disclaimer
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Disclaimer

Content based on public reports and viral posts; details may change. Respect privacy of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.

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