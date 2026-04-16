Bhooth Bangla Advance Booking Begins: Akshaye Kumar’s Movie Sells 34000 Tickets; Check Release Date, Cast, Story and Rajpal Yadav, Others Fee

Bhooth Bangla Advance Booking: Akshay Kumar’s much-awaited film Bhooth Bangla is already creating buzz before its release, as advance booking for Bhooth Bangla has officially opened. The film is set to start its horror comedy journey with special paid previews starting from 9 PM onwards. Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla marks the long-awaited comeback of Akshay Kumar and Rajpal Yadav. Here’s a deep dive into Bhooth Bangla, advance ticket sales, release date, story, cast, and more.