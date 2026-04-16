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  • Bhooth Bangla Advance Booking Begins: Akshaye Kumar’s Movie Sells 34000 Tickets; Check Release Date, Cast, Story and Rajpal Yadav, Others Fee

Bhooth Bangla Advance Booking Begins: Akshaye Kumar’s Movie Sells 34000 Tickets; Check Release Date, Cast, Story and Rajpal Yadav, Others Fee

Bhooth Bangla Advance Booking: Akshay Kumar’s much-awaited film Bhooth Bangla is already creating buzz before its release, as advance booking for Bhooth Bangla has officially opened. The film is set to start its horror comedy journey with special paid previews starting from 9 PM onwards. Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla marks the long-awaited comeback of Akshay Kumar and Rajpal Yadav. Here’s a deep dive into Bhooth Bangla, advance ticket sales, release date, story, cast, and more. 

Published By: Published: April 16, 2026 08:52:02 IST
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Bhoot Bangla Advance Booking
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Bhooth Bangla Advance Booking

Bhooth Bangla Advance Booking

According to Sacnilk, Akshaye Kumar’s Bhoot Bangla recorded a gross advance booking sale of Rs 91.53 lakh on its first day. Rajpal Yadav’s movie sells more than 34,000 tickets nationwide with over 5,000 shows scheduled to release.

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Bhoot Bangla Release Date
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Bhooth Bangla Release Date

The makers of Bhoot Bangla announced that the film will begin in theatres on April 16, 2026, with paid previews beginning from 9 PM onwards.

Bhoot Bangla Cast
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Bhooth Bangla Cast

Bhoot Bangla is set in a spooky mansion where strange and supernatural things start happening, but with a fun and comic twist. The story mixes ghostly moments with chaos and humor, making it both scary and entertaining.

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Bhoot Bangla Cast Fee
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Bhoot Bangla First Track Out

Bhooth Bangla Cast Fee

According to a KoiMoi report, Akshay Kumar reportedly took Rs 70 crore for his previous movie Jolly LLB 3. But for Bhoot Bangla he allegedly faced a 25% cut, which makes his fee Rs 50 crore. Meanwhile Rajpal Yadav and Jisshu Sengupta earn Rs 1 to 1.5 crore for Bhoot Bangla and Tabu and Paresh Rawal bag Rs 2.5 crore and 2 crore respectively.

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