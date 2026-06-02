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  • Cocktail 2 Trailer OUT: Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon Bring Love, Friendship; Check Release Date, Story, Cast, Plot

Cocktail 2 Trailer OUT: Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon Bring Love, Friendship; Check Release Date, Story, Cast, Plot

The makers of Cocktail 2 launched the trailer of the film in Mumbai on Tuesday, June 2. Starring Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon, the trailer gives fans a sneak peek at the film’s fun moments, heartfelt drama, and love sided confusion too. Here’s a deep dive into Cocktail 2 release date, cast, plot, and story. 

Published By: Published: June 2, 2026 15:50:32 IST
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Cocktail 2 Trailer
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Cocktail 2 trailer

Cocktail 2 Trailer

Cocktail 2 trailer begins with a voiceover talking about “Naye dost mazedaar lagte hai kyunki unki nayi stories hame mazedaar lagti hai. Aur pyaar fati hui t-shirt jaisa hota hai jisme sukoon se so sakte hai. Lekin jab pyaar dosti bann jata hai aur dosti mein pyaar ka rang mil jaata hai toh isse bachne ka kya solution hai?” the Cocktail 2 trailer introduces the film’s main theme of friendship, love, and confusion together.

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Cocktail 2 Release Date
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Cocktail 2 Release Date

Cocktail 2 is set to release in theatres on June 19 to give audiences a mix of friendship, love, and chaos. Directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan, Pramita R Vijan, and Ankur Garg, Cocktail 2 is written by Tarun Jain and Luv Ranjan.

Cocktail 2 Cast
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Cocktail 2 Cast

Cocktail 2 cast members are Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon, Dimple Kapadia, Rohit Saraf, and Ishita Dutta.

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Cocktail 2 Story
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Cocktail 2 Story

Cocktail 2 is a romantic drama which does not carry forward the original Cocktail story at all. The movie brings in a fresh plot with new cast members. Mostly it’s about present day relationship that sort of heartbreak, and real emotional confusion as two women get pulled into a tricky love triangle with one man.

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Here’s a deep dive into Cocktail 2 release date, cast, plot, and story.

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