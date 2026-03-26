From Cocktail 2 to Ranabaali: Rashmika Mandanna’s Power-Packed Blockbuster Lineup Ahead
Rashmika Mandanna is indeed ‘Pan India Ki Sabse Badi Heroine’. With her distinct aura and magical charm on the screen, she has always won hearts and enjoys a massive fan base across the nation. While she has delivered some really amazing performances and appeared in the biggest releases over the years, the coming years are indeed bringing her some even more big ticket films. So, today we take a look at the blockbuster line up of Rashmika Mandanna.
Mysaa (Telugu)
Mysaa is a much-anticipated Telugu action drama, which showcases Rashmika Mandanna in a powerful and fierce avatar, where she stands as the driving force of the narrative. The actress portrays a Gond woman, bringing alive a character that is raw, intense, and deeply rooted in strength and resilience. Directed by Rawindra Pulle, the film is expected to hit screens later this year.
Ranabaali (Telugu)
The first look of Ranabaali, a Telugu action drama, has already been unveiled and is creating a strong buzz among audiences. The film features Rashmika Mandanna alongside her real-life husband Vijay Deverakonda, who essays the titular role of Ranabaali. Set in the 18th century, the story revolves around a fearless freedom fighter from Rayalaseema, highlighting his resistance against British rule. Rashmika portrays Jayamma, his on-screen wife, a strong, ambitious woman who plays a pivotal role in shaping his journey. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film is slated for release on September 11, 2026.
Pushpa 3: The Rampage (Telugu)
Pushpa 3: The Rampage, the highly anticipated installment in the blockbuster Pushpa franchise, is already generating massive excitement. Rashmika Mandanna returns as Srivalli, reuniting with Allu Arjun, who reprises his iconic role as Pushpa for the third time. With Rashmika’s soaring popularity, there is strong speculation that her character will have a more substantial presence in the narrative, which is expected to revolve around Pushpa reclaiming his lost empire. The project is yet to hit the shooting floor.
Cocktail 2 (Hindi)
Cocktail 2, a Hindi romantic comedy, is set to explore an unconventional love story, with Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon leading the cast alongside Shahid Kapoor. It is directed by Homi Adajania. The makers have kept key elements, including character names, tightly guarded. The film is slated for release on June 11 this year.
Animal Park (Hindi)
Animal Park, the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Animal, is expected to go on floors in 2027. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film is set to revolve around an intense face-off between two lookalike characters played by Ranbir Kapoor. Rashmika Mandanna reprises her role as Geetanjali, Ranvijay Singh’s wife, and is expected to play a pivotal role in driving the narrative forward.