From Cocktail 2 to Ranabaali: Rashmika Mandanna’s Power-Packed Blockbuster Lineup Ahead

Rashmika Mandanna is indeed ‘Pan India Ki Sabse Badi Heroine’. With her distinct aura and magical charm on the screen, she has always won hearts and enjoys a massive fan base across the nation. While she has delivered some really amazing performances and appeared in the biggest releases over the years, the coming years are indeed bringing her some even more big ticket films. So, today we take a look at the blockbuster line up of Rashmika Mandanna.