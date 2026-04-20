‘From’ Season 4 Episode-Wise Release Dates: Check Full Schedule, Weekly Drop Details And Streaming Guide (OTT) In India

From Season 4 — Episode-wise Release Schedule (Date & Time): As the tension in the enigmatic town of FROM reaches a fever pitch, Season 4 arrives to peel back the layers of its most haunting mysteries. Picking up immediately after the shattering revelations of the Season 3 finale, the new season plunges the residents into a desperate struggle for survival as the forest’s influence grows more aggressive. With the “Man in Yellow” looming large and the community’s fragile order beginning to fray, fans can expect a season defined by high-stakes psychological horror and long-awaited answers about the nature of the town itself.