‘From’ Season 4 Episode-Wise Release Dates: Check Full Schedule, Weekly Drop Details And Streaming Guide (OTT) In India
From Season 4 — Episode-wise Release Schedule (Date & Time): As the tension in the enigmatic town of FROM reaches a fever pitch, Season 4 arrives to peel back the layers of its most haunting mysteries. Picking up immediately after the shattering revelations of the Season 3 finale, the new season plunges the residents into a desperate struggle for survival as the forest’s influence grows more aggressive. With the “Man in Yellow” looming large and the community’s fragile order beginning to fray, fans can expect a season defined by high-stakes psychological horror and long-awaited answers about the nature of the town itself.
Episode 1 – The Arrival
Premiering on April 19, “The Arrival” kicks off the season with a strong opening. The episode sets the tone, reintroduces key characters, and hints at major conflicts ahead.
Episode 2 – Fray
Releasing on April 26, Episode 2, titled “Fray,” dives deeper into rising tensions. Relationships begin to strain as the storyline becomes more intense.
Episode 3: "Merrily We Go"
Dropping on May 3, Episode 3 continues the momentum with new twists. Hidden secrets start to emerge, creating emotional and dramatic shifts.
Episode 4: "Of Myths and Monsters"
Airing on May 10, Episode 4 marks a key turning point. The plot thickens as characters face critical decisions that impact the storyline.
Episode 5: "What a Long Strange Trip It's Been"
Coming on May 17, Episode 5 raises the stakes further. Conflicts intensify, and consequences begin to unfold for major characters.
Episode 6: "The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter"
Releasing on May 24, Episode 6 delivers high drama and emotional depth. Tension peaks as the narrative moves closer to its climax.
Episode 7: "Best Laid Plans"
Premiering on May 31, Episode 7 builds suspense ahead of the finale. Unexpected twists keep viewers hooked.
Episode 8: "Heavy Is the Head"
Dropping on June 7, Episode 8 brings shocking developments. The story takes unpredictable turns, increasing anticipation.
Episode 9: "The Calm Before"
Airing on June 14, the penultimate episode sets the stage for the finale. Major revelations change everything.
Episode 10: "If a Tree Falls in the Forest"
Releasing on June 21, the season finale wraps up key storylines with emotional moments, surprises, and possible hints for the future.