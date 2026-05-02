Ashnoor Kaur Birthday Special: Bigg Boss 19 Fame Age, Career, Boyfriend, Massive Net Worth, Weight Loss Secret | Inside
Ashnoor Kaur is celebrating her birthday today on May 3, 2026, and fans are celebrating the journey of the talented young star who rose to fame with her impressive performances on television and reality shows like Bigg Boss 19. From starting her career as a child artist to becoming a popular face in the entertainment industry, Ashnoor has come a long way. As she turns a year older, here’s a look at her age, career highlights, personal life, rumored boyfriend, and impressive net worth that continues to grow with her success.
Ashnoor Kaur Birthday
Ashnoor Kaur is celebrating her 22nd birthday on May 3, 2024. She is one of the renowned TV actresses who started her career as a child artist.
Ashnoor Kaur Career
Ashnoor Kaur made a debut on TV screens at the age of 5 with Jhansi Ki Rani serial and also played an iconic role of young Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. But the role that gave her a household name was Mini Babita from Patiala Babes. Ashnoor Kaur recently participated in Bigg Boss 19 and became the season’s youngest contestant who finished her journey on 8th place.
Ashnoor Kaur Boyfriend
As per reports Ashnoor Kaur is currently singles but during her time of Bigg Boss 19 she was heavily linked to fellow contestant Abhishek Bajaj, even their fans shipped them as “Abhinoor.”
Ashnoor Kaur Net Worth
According to reports, Ashnoor Kaur net worth is estimated to be between Rs 7 crore and Rs 10 crore. She reportedly charges around Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 per episode for TV serials.