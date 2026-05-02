Ashnoor Kaur Birthday Special: Bigg Boss 19 Fame Age, Career, Boyfriend, Massive Net Worth, Weight Loss Secret | Inside

Ashnoor Kaur is celebrating her birthday today on May 3, 2026, and fans are celebrating the journey of the talented young star who rose to fame with her impressive performances on television and reality shows like Bigg Boss 19. From starting her career as a child artist to becoming a popular face in the entertainment industry, Ashnoor has come a long way. As she turns a year older, here’s a look at her age, career highlights, personal life, rumored boyfriend, and impressive net worth that continues to grow with her success.