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  • Is Toxic Getting Delayed Again Like Jan Nayagan? Tara Sutaria Breaks Silence on Yash’s Film Delay Rumours and Release Timeline

Is Toxic Getting Delayed Again Like Jan Nayagan? Tara Sutaria Breaks Silence on Yash’s Film Delay Rumours and Release Timeline

Rumours around delays in big ticket films have been doing the rounds again especially with multiple high profile projects facing release shifts this year. Amid the ongoing buzz, speculation also grew around Toxic and whether it might miss its scheduled release date. However, actor Tara Sutaria has now stepped into clear the air, confirming that Yash’s much anticipated pan India film is very much on track, putting an end to the delay rumours.

Published By: Published: April 15, 2026 12:28:11 IST
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No Delay Confirmed
1/5
Is Toxic Getting Delayed Again Like Jan Nayagan? Tara Sutaria Breaks Silence on Yash’s Film Delay Rumours and Release Timeline

No Delay Confirmed

Tara Sutaria has confirmed that Toxic is not getting delayed again. The film remains on track for its scheduled theatrical release on June 4, 2026, dismissing all ongoing rumours.

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What Caused Earlier Delay
2/5

What Caused Earlier Delay

The film was earlier postponed from its March 19 release date to June 4 due to disruptions in the Middle East linked to the Iran-Israel conflict. This shift helped avoid a major box office clash and logistical issues.

Cast & Crew
3/5

Cast & Crew

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film features a strong ensemble including Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria. The film is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash.

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Controversy Around Teaser
4/5

Controversy Around Teaser

The teaser of Toxic sparked controversy for its bold visuals, drawing criticism from certain groups. However, industry voices have urged audiences not to judge the film based on early glimpses alone.

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Final Release Date
5/5

Final Release Date

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is firmly set for June 4, 2026 release.

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