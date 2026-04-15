Is Toxic Getting Delayed Again Like Jan Nayagan? Tara Sutaria Breaks Silence on Yash’s Film Delay Rumours and Release Timeline
Rumours around delays in big ticket films have been doing the rounds again especially with multiple high profile projects facing release shifts this year. Amid the ongoing buzz, speculation also grew around Toxic and whether it might miss its scheduled release date. However, actor Tara Sutaria has now stepped into clear the air, confirming that Yash’s much anticipated pan India film is very much on track, putting an end to the delay rumours.
No Delay Confirmed
Tara Sutaria has confirmed that Toxic is not getting delayed again. The film remains on track for its scheduled theatrical release on June 4, 2026, dismissing all ongoing rumours.
What Caused Earlier Delay
The film was earlier postponed from its March 19 release date to June 4 due to disruptions in the Middle East linked to the Iran-Israel conflict. This shift helped avoid a major box office clash and logistical issues.
Cast & Crew
Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film features a strong ensemble including Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria. The film is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash.
Controversy Around Teaser
The teaser of Toxic sparked controversy for its bold visuals, drawing criticism from certain groups. However, industry voices have urged audiences not to judge the film based on early glimpses alone.
Final Release Date
Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is firmly set for June 4, 2026 release.