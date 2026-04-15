Viktor Axelsen, Double Olympic Gold-Medallist, Retires From Professional Badminton At 32

One of the greatest ever badminton players to represent the sport, Viktor Axelsen, will rest his boots from professional badminton with immediate effect. Axelsen, in his retirement post, stated that his retirement from professional badminton stems from the fact that he is not able to train and compete following back surgery in April last year. A double Olympic medallist, the 32-year-old has been an inspiration for several players around the world.

Axelsen consistently seized chances to assist young players, frequently welcoming rising talents to train alongside him in Dubai, where he has resided since 2021. India’s Lakshya Sen and Ayush Shetty, who look up to the Dane, have trained together with him.

Interestingly, Axelsen holds the record of being at the top of the BWF world ranking for more than 100 consecutive ​weeks. Axelsen has won an Olympic gold medal each in Tokyo ​and Paris, as well as a bronze in ​Rio in 2016. He also had the honour of clinching world championship titles twice – in 2017 and 2022.

“Today is not an easy day ​for me. Due to my recurrent back issues, ​I am no longer able to compete and train at ‌the ⁠highest level,” he said in a statement on social media.

“Accepting this situation has been incredibly difficult. But I have now reached a point ​where my body ​won’t allow ⁠me to continue.

“Since the day I picked up a racket, I ​knew my dream was to become the ​best ⁠in the world,” Axelsen added.

“I have given everything to this sport. It has never been just ⁠a ​career to me. It has ​been my life and I have left no stone unturned.”

Viktor Axelsen: What stood out?

Recognized for his height (6 feet 4 inches) and impressive reach, Axelsen transformed the style of the game. He remained world number one for over 100 weeks. He maintained the position for 132 straight weeks and 183 weeks overall.

Only Lee Chong Wei has a better record than him. He was also celebrated worldwide for his relationship with fans and his skill in speaking Mandarin.

Axelsen, born in 1994, began playing the sport when he was six years old. His talent was clear from the start; by 2010, he etched his name in history as the first European to win the World Junior Championships, indicating the emergence of a unique ability able to contend with the established Asian supremacy in the sport.

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