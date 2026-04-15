MP Board Results 2026 Class 12 Toppers List Out: Check Stream-Wise Toppers, Marks, Rank 1 Details

The MP Board Class 12 HSSC Result 2026 has been declared by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, along with the stream-wise topper list. Khushi Rai and Chandani Vishwakarma have secured Rank 1 in the state, both scoring 494 out of 500 marks in the Commerce stream. The results have been declared in Bhopal, and the students from all over the state have been celebrating this momentous occasion.

Who are the MP Board Class 12 toppers 2026

The top position of the MP Board Class 12 topper has been shared by Khushi Rai and Chandani Vishwakarma. Both of them have scored 494 marks out of 500 and are the highest scorers in the state. This has made it a very tough exam this year, especially for commerce, which had many high scorers.

Who are the Commerce stream toppers in MP Board 2026

The Commerce stream had the most number of high scorers this year, and the top five are:

Rank 1: Khushi Rai – 494 marks

Rank 1:- Chandani Vishwakarma – 494 marks

Rank 2:- Manu Shukla – 489 marks

Rank 2:- Aarchi Maheshwari – 489 marks

Rank 2:- Khushboo Patidar – 489 marks

The top three ranks had a very tight contest.

Who topped Science stream in MP Board Class 12 2026

Shlok Prajapati secured Rank 1 in the Science (Mathematics) stream, with 493 marks. The second positions were shared by:

Rank 2:- Gauri Sharma – 491 marks

Rank 2:- Dolly Purwar – 491 marks

Rank 2:- Arjun Gurjar – 491 marks

Who are the Humanities toppers in MP Board Class 12 2026

Rank 1 from the humanities (arts): Shruti Tomar – 489 marks

Rank 1 from stream Humanities (Arts): Akash Ahirwar – 489 marks

Rank 2 from stream Humanities (Arts): Muskan Rawat – 488 marks

Rank 2 from stream Humanities (Arts): Aditya Chaturvedi – 488 marks

This reflects consistent performance across streams.

What are the key highlights of MP Board Class 12 Result 2026

The MP Board Class 12 Result 2026 reveals the following: The Commerce stream has topped the merit list. More than one student shared the highest rank in the various streams.

The differences in marks between ranks were very minimal. There is no single stream that clearly outshine the others

How to check MP Board Class 12 Result 2026 online

MP Board Class 12 Result 2026 can be accessed via the MPBSE website:

Go to mpbse.mponline.gov.in

Click on MP Board Class 12 Result 2026

Enter your roll number and application number

Then click on ‘submit’

The MP Board Class 12 Result 2026 access portal can experience heavy traffic, so students may have to wait. In that case, students can check the result from other platforms.

What should students do after checking MP Board 12th results

Once students have accessed the MP Board Class 12 Result 2026, they should do the following: Check the details on the marksheet to make sure everything is correct, download the result and keep a copy for future reference. Re-evaluate the result if necessary. The results will help students decide what higher education to pursue.

With high scores from students in the various streams, this year’s MP Board Class 12 Result 2026 toppers have set a high standard for the next wave of candidates.