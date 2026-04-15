AP Inter Results 2026: How to Apply For Recounting, Reverification, And Supplementary Exams

AP Inter Results 2026 declared: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, has announced the AP Inter IPE 2026 result. The board has now opened the way for recounting, reverification and supplementary exams for the AP Inter Result 2026. The candidates should check their marks carefully and decide the appropriate following process within the given deadline

When will AP Inter recounting and reverification 2026 begin

The board has declared that the application for the recounting (RC) and reverification (RV) facilities for the candidates of both 1st year and 2nd year starts from April 20 to April 27, 2026.

Recounting leads to re-totalling marks, whereas reverification includes re-evaluation of the answer script along with the scanned copies of answer keys.

The board has also mentioned that although the evaluation has been carried out with strict checks, candidates can still apply for the above facilities if they are not satisfied with the results.

What is the difference between recounting and reverification in AP Inter results

Many candidates are unsure about the difference between recounting and reverification. Here we have listed down the difference between the two: Recounting (RC) – Re-totaling of marks Reverification (RV) – Re-evaluation of answer scripts with scanned copies.

It is necessary for the candidates to clearly understand the difference before deciding.

What is the AP Inter supplementary exam schedule 2026

Students who failed or want to boost their marks: Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) 2026 will be held as follows:

Theory: May 21 to June 4, 2026

Morning: 9:00 am to 12.00 pm

Evening: 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm

Practical: June 7 to June 11, 2026 (in the district headquarters)

Other subject: Ethics and Human Values: June 5, 2026

Environmental Education: June 6, 2026

Students must abide by the dates and prepare accordingly.

Who can apply for AP Inter improvement exams 2026

Eligibility differs for first- and second-year students: First-year students: Those who passed all subjects are eligible to apply to take the supplementary exams in selected subjects. Second-year students: To boost their marks, they must reappear in all subjects, including practicals.

Their previous results will be cancelled. Students should be confident of their academic goals before applying for supplementary exams.

What are the fee payment dates for AP Inter supplementary exams

Fee payment for IPASE 2026 will also take place during April 20 – April 27, 2026. To be qualified for the supplementary exams, the candidates will have to pay the fee through their respective colleges during this period.

Students who miss the deadline may be disqualified from the supplementary exams.

What to do after AP Inter Results 2026

The AP Inter Supplementary Exam (IPASE) 2026 fee payment will also open between April 20 to April 27, 2026. Students need to pay the fee through their respective colleges within the stipulated time to appear for the exams. Students who miss the deadline will be disqualified from the supplementary exam process.

Also Read: MP Board 10th Result 2026 Released at mpbse.mponline.gov.in: Check Scores, Pass Percentage, And Topper Details