MP Board 10th Result 2026 Released at mpbse.mponline.gov.in: Check Scores, Pass Percentage, And Topper Details

MP Board Class 10 Result 2026 declared, topper details: The MP Board Class 10 Result 2026 has been released by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education. The overall pass percentage was 73.42 per cent. The result was announced on April 15, which has brought a sigh of relief to more than 8.7 lakh students who appeared for the exam in 2026. The result indicates a stable trend of performance. Government schools again exhibited good performance compared to private schools, and girls prevailed over the boys in the overall result.

What is the pass percentage in MP Board Class 10 Result 2026

The overall pass percentage in MP Board Class 10 is 73.42 per cent. The pass percentage in government schools is 76.80 per cent, while that in private schools is only 68.64 per cent.

The difference is more than eight per cent, indicating that the state-run schools are showing good performance.

Who got the first rank in MP Board Class 10 Result 2026

Pratibha Singh from Panna secured the first rank in the MP Board Class 10 Result 2026. She has scored 499 out of 500 marks. The girls again outperformed the boys. Girls outperformed the boys in the overall result.

How many students appeared in MP Board Class 10 Exams 2026

The MP Board Class 10 exams were held on February 13 and March 7, 2026. Around 9 lakh students were registered for the exam. Around 8.7 to 8.8 lakh students appeared for the exam.

How to check MP Board Class 10 Result 2026 online

Students can follow to download their scorecard:

Go to the official website, mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

Click on the MPBSE Class 10 Result 2026

Enter the roll number and application number.

Click on ‘submit’.

Click on ‘view’ to download the result.

Students are advised to check all the details carefully before saving the marksheet.

What details are available in the MP Board marksheet 2026

The digital marksheet contains the following: Name of the student and roll number, mark for each subject, total marks and division Pass or fail

The provisional marksheet is for immediate reference; the official copies will be issued by schools after some time.

What are the minimum criteria to pass MP Board Class 10 exams

Students need to score at least 33 per cent marks in each subject and in aggregate to pass the exam. For those who do not qualify, a supplementary exam will be conducted, and the notification is expected soon.

What to do after the MP Board Result 2026

Students can check and do the following after they get their MP board result: Verify all the details. Contact school officials if there is any discrepancy. Apply for re-evaluation, if required. Prepare for the supplementary exam, if required. The MP Board Class 10 result is a key determinant of a student’s future academic career as they progress to choose streams for higher studies.

With a consistent trend in students’ performance and an overall increase in marks in government schools, this year’s result is a significant development in the state’s education scenario.

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