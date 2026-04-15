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Home > Entertainment News > Toaster Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra Lead Netflix Dark Comedy With Unique Plot, Mixed Execution and Strong Performances

Toaster Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra Lead Netflix Dark Comedy With Unique Plot, Mixed Execution and Strong Performances

Toaster Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra’s Netflix dark comedy blends a unique concept with patchy execution. Read full review, rating, cast, story, and verdict.

Toaster Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra Lead Netflix Dark Comedy With Unique Plot, Mixed Execution and Strong Performances
Toaster Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra Lead Netflix Dark Comedy With Unique Plot, Mixed Execution and Strong Performances

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: April 15, 2026 13:48:37 IST

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Toaster Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra Lead Netflix Dark Comedy With Unique Plot, Mixed Execution and Strong Performances

Rajkummar Rao’s latest film Toaster has premiered on Netflix and is already getting mixed reactions from viewers. Directed by Vivek Daschaudhary, the film attempts something unusual by building an entire dark comedy around a simple household item. While the concept feels fresh and different, the execution does not always match up.

Early reactions suggest that audiences are enjoying the film’s quirky tone, unpredictable storyline, and Rajkummar Rao’s performance. The dark humour works in parts, and the film manages to keep viewers curious about what will happen next. However, many viewers also feel that the pacing drops in the second half.

Toaster Movie Review

Director Vivek Daschaudhary brings a unique idea to the table by turning a toaster into the centre of a chaotic story involving crime, confusion, and multiple characters. This fresh concept stands out and gives the film a distinct identity.

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The story follows Ramakant, played by Rajkummar Rao, a man obsessed with money who decides to retrieve a toaster he once gifted at a wedding after the couple separates. What begins as a simple mission soon spirals into a complicated mess involving a murder, hidden secrets, and people chasing the same object.

While the film starts on an engaging note, the narration becomes predictable at times. The middle portion feels stretched, and the film loses some of its initial grip. The emotional moments and character arcs do not always land strongly, which affects the overall impact.

On the positive side, Rajkummar Rao delivers a strong and committed performance. He brings life to an unusual character and keeps the film engaging. Sanya Malhotra does a decent job but has limited screen presence. Supporting actors like Abhishek Banerjee add value with their performances.

Technically, the film is well-made. The cinematography, background score, and production design support the quirky tone of the film. Some sequences, especially those involving chaos and confusion, are executed well and add to the dark comedy feel.

Toaster Movie Twitter Review

One user wrote, “#Toaster is such a crazy concept film. Rajkummar Rao totally owns the character. Dark comedy works in parts and keeps you hooked.”

Another user shared, “Watched #Toaster on Netflix. Interesting idea but second half slows down. Still a decent one-time watch for the performances.”

A third user commented, “Rajkummar Rao shines again. Film is weird, funny, and unpredictable at times. Could have been tighter but worth watching.”

About Toaster Movie

The film revolves around Ramakant, a man who is extremely careful with money and believes every rupee matters. His life takes a strange turn when he decides to reclaim a toaster he had once gifted. This decision leads him into a chain of unexpected events involving crime, confusion, and multiple characters with hidden motives.

As the story unfolds, Ramakant finds himself stuck in situations beyond his control. The film explores how a small decision turns into a series of chaotic incidents, blending dark humour with a touch of suspense.

Overall, Toaster is an interesting attempt that offers something different but doesn’t fully deliver on its potential. It remains an engaging watch in parts, mainly driven by its performances and unique premise.

Also Read: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai First Look OUT: Varun Dhawan Dual Romance With Pooja Hedge, Mrunal Thakur; Check Release Date, Story, Full Cast List

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Toaster Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra Lead Netflix Dark Comedy With Unique Plot, Mixed Execution and Strong Performances

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Toaster Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra Lead Netflix Dark Comedy With Unique Plot, Mixed Execution and Strong Performances
Toaster Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra Lead Netflix Dark Comedy With Unique Plot, Mixed Execution and Strong Performances
Toaster Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra Lead Netflix Dark Comedy With Unique Plot, Mixed Execution and Strong Performances
Toaster Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra Lead Netflix Dark Comedy With Unique Plot, Mixed Execution and Strong Performances

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