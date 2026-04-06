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  • Karishma Tanna Confirms Pregnancy With Husband Varun Bangera, Bigg Boss Fame Flaunts Baby Bump As Couple Awaits First Child | See Inside Pics

Karishma Tanna Confirms Pregnancy With Husband Varun Bangera, Bigg Boss Fame Flaunts Baby Bump As Couple Awaits First Child | See Inside Pics

Actor Karishma Tanna and her husband Varun Bangera have shared joyful news with fans as they announced they are expecting their first child. The couple revealed the due date through a heartwarming social media post, marking a new phase in their life.

Published By: Published: April 6, 2026 12:46:51 IST
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Pregnancy Announcement
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Pregnancy Announcement

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera announced they are expecting their first child. The couple shared the news through a heartfelt Instagram post. They revealed the baby is due in August 2026.

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Heartwarming Photoshoot
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Karishma Tanna Confirms Pregnancy With Husband Varun Bangera, Bigg Boss Fame Flaunts Baby Bump As Couple Awaits First Child | See Inside Pics

Heartwarming Photoshoot

The couple shared dreamy pictures from their pregnancy shoot. Karishma and Varun were seen wearing caps labelled ‘Mom’ and ‘Dad’. One image featured tiny baby socks, adding an emotional touch. Karishma also flaunted her baby bump in the pictures.

Emotional Caption
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Emotional Caption

Their caption read:
“A little miracle, our greatest gift – August 2026.” The simple yet emotional message quickly went viral. It reflected their excitement as they prepare for parenthood.

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Their Love Story
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Their Love Story

Karishma Tanna married Varun Bangera in February 2022. The wedding was an intimate ceremony with close friends and family. The couple has mostly kept their relationship private. They occasionally share glimpses of their personal life online.

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Karishma Tanna’s Career Highlights
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Karishma Tanna’s Career Highlights

Karishma is known for popular shows like Naagin 3 and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She won Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. She gained critical acclaim for her role in Scoop. The series won major awards at international OTT platforms.

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