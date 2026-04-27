Latest OTT Releases This Week (April 27–May 3, 2026): 12 New Movies & Web Series Streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and More | Complete Watchlist and Release Dates

Latest OTT releases this week (April 27–May 3, 2026): The final week of April 2026 brings a strong lineup of OTT releases across platforms like Netflix, ZEE5, JioHotstar, Prime Video, and SonyLIV. From gripping crime dramas and sports thrillers to romantic classics and fantasy entertainers, this week promises something for every viewer. Whether you are planning a binge-watch weekend or looking for fresh content, here’s a complete list of what to watch and where to stream it.