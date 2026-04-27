Latest OTT Releases This Week (April 27–May 3, 2026): 12 New Movies & Web Series Streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and More | Complete Watchlist and Release Dates
Latest OTT releases this week (April 27–May 3, 2026): The final week of April 2026 brings a strong lineup of OTT releases across platforms like Netflix, ZEE5, JioHotstar, Prime Video, and SonyLIV. From gripping crime dramas and sports thrillers to romantic classics and fantasy entertainers, this week promises something for every viewer. Whether you are planning a binge-watch weekend or looking for fresh content, here’s a complete list of what to watch and where to stream it.
Straight to Hell
Release Date: April 27, 2026
Where to Watch: Netflix
Plot: This Japanese biographical drama follows the life of famed fortune teller Kazuko Hosoki. Starring Erika Toda, the series dives into her controversial predictions, personal struggles, and rise to fame, blending spirituality with real-life drama.
The House of the Spirits
Release Date: April 29, 2026
Where to Watch: Prime Video
Plot: Based on Isabel Allende’s iconic novel, this Spanish-language mini-series traces four generations of the Trueba family. Set against political upheaval in Chile, it explores love, power, and revolution through deeply emotional storytelling.
Wuthering Heights
Release Date: May 1, 2026
Where to Watch: JioHotstar
Plot: Directed by Emerald Fennell, this romantic period drama reimagines Emily Brontë’s classic novel. Starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, the film captures the intense and tragic love story of Catherine and Heathcliff with a fresh, modern emotional lens.
Undekhi Season 4
Release Date: May 1, 2026
Where to Watch: SonyLIV
Plot: Titled “The Final Battle,” the new season intensifies the Atwal family feud, pitting Papaji against Rinku. Meanwhile, DSP Barun Ghosh continues his relentless fight for justice, leading to a high-stakes, explosive showdown.
The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond
Release Date: May 1, 2026
Where to Watch: ZEE5
Plot: Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, this sequel introduces a new narrative focusing on young women and their journeys. Featuring Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha, the film shifts away from the original story while retaining its intense tone.
Rakasa
Release Date: May 1, 2026
Where to Watch: Netflix
Plot: This Telugu comedy fantasy drama follows an NRI who returns home after years, only to unknowingly awaken a dangerous ancient force. What begins as a romantic pursuit quickly turns into a deadly battle for survival.
Glory
Release Date: May 1, 2026
Where to Watch: Netflix
Plot: Starring Pulkit Samrat, this sports-crime thriller revolves around the gritty world of boxing in Haryana. Packed with action and emotion, the series explores ambition, crime, and survival as a boxer fights his way through personal and professional challenges.
Should I Marry A Murderer?
Release Date: April 29, 2026
Where to Watch: Netflix
Plot: This gripping true-crime documentary traces Caroline’s shocking discovery that her fiancé is involved in a fatal hit-and-run case.
Man on Fire
Release Date: April 30, 2026
Where to Watch: Netflix
Plot: Based on A.J. Quinnell’s novel, this action thriller follows former mercenary John Creasy, who battles PTSD while taking on a protection job. When danger escalates after a bombing incident, he is forced back into a violent world, fighting to protect a key witness while confronting his past.
Widow’s Bay
Release Date: April 29, 2026
Where to Watch: Apple TV+
Plot: This horror-comedy series centers on a skeptical mayor trying to turn a mysterious island into a tourist hub. Ignoring local legends of curses and sea spirits, his plans spiral out of control when supernatural forces begin to emerge, turning myth into terrifying reality.