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Home > Offbeat News > ‘Unemployed Final Boss’: Man Turns His Toilet Into Ad Space, Makes Lakhs As Brands Queue Up; Netizens React To Viral Video | WATCH

‘Unemployed Final Boss’: Man Turns His Toilet Into Ad Space, Makes Lakhs As Brands Queue Up; Netizens React To Viral Video | WATCH

A man from Philadelphia in the United States has turned an unusual idea into a surprising source of income. Nick Greenawalt, who describes himself as unemployed, began selling advertising space on his toilet as a light-hearted experiment.

'Unemployed Final Boss': Man Turns His Toilet Into Ad Space, Makes Lakhs As Brands Queue Up; Netizens React To Viral Video (Via Instagram)
'Unemployed Final Boss': Man Turns His Toilet Into Ad Space, Makes Lakhs As Brands Queue Up; Netizens React To Viral Video (Via Instagram)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: April 27, 2026 12:58:26 IST

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‘Unemployed Final Boss’: Man Turns His Toilet Into Ad Space, Makes Lakhs As Brands Queue Up; Netizens React To Viral Video | WATCH

A man from Philadelphia in the United States has turned an unusual idea into a surprising source of income. Nick Greenawalt, who describes himself as unemployed, began selling advertising space on his toilet as a light-hearted experiment. What started off as a joke quickly caught attention online and turned into a serious marketing opportunity.

Greenawalt even set himself a bold target, aiming to make one million dollars by monetising his toilet. His quirky idea soon gained traction across social media platforms.

Big Brands Jump In As Videos Go Viral

As his videos began spreading rapidly online, several well-known brands showed interest in buying space on his toilet. Companies such as Clorox, Pine-Sol, MiraLAX and Dr Squatch featured in his content, using the unusual setting to promote their products.

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A post shared by Nick Greenawalt (@motion.by.nick)

The campaign delivered strong results for advertisers. One company reported gaining over a million video views, along with a noticeable increase in app downloads and social media followers after placing an ad.

Internet Reacts To The Bizarre Marketing Stunt

The videos have racked up massive engagement online, with some clips crossing tens of millions of views. Users have flooded the comment sections, calling the idea creative, funny and surprisingly effective.

Many praised the concept as proof that unconventional thinking can stand out in today’s crowded digital space. What seemed like a bizarre experiment has now turned into a viral case study in modern marketing, showing that even the most unexpected ideas can attract serious attention.

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Tags: bizarre advertising ideasbrands advertise on toiletNick Greenawalt toilet adssocial media marketing viral casetoilet advertising viral storyunusual business idea viralUS man sells ad space toiletviral marketing stunt USA

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‘Unemployed Final Boss’: Man Turns His Toilet Into Ad Space, Makes Lakhs As Brands Queue Up; Netizens React To Viral Video | WATCH

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‘Unemployed Final Boss’: Man Turns His Toilet Into Ad Space, Makes Lakhs As Brands Queue Up; Netizens React To Viral Video | WATCH
‘Unemployed Final Boss’: Man Turns His Toilet Into Ad Space, Makes Lakhs As Brands Queue Up; Netizens React To Viral Video | WATCH
‘Unemployed Final Boss’: Man Turns His Toilet Into Ad Space, Makes Lakhs As Brands Queue Up; Netizens React To Viral Video | WATCH
‘Unemployed Final Boss’: Man Turns His Toilet Into Ad Space, Makes Lakhs As Brands Queue Up; Netizens React To Viral Video | WATCH

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