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Home > Education News > Prachi Nigam Shines Again: Former UP Board Topper, Once Trolled For Facial Hair, Scores 91.2% In Class 12

Prachi Nigam Shines Again: Former UP Board Topper, Once Trolled For Facial Hair, Scores 91.2% In Class 12

Former UP Board topper Prachi Nigam, who was once trolled over her facial appearance, has scored 91.2 per cent in her Class 12 exams.

Prachi Nigam UP board topper
Prachi Nigam UP board topper

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 27, 2026 12:16:28 IST

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Prachi Nigam Shines Again: Former UP Board Topper, Once Trolled For Facial Hair, Scores 91.2% In Class 12

The Uttar Pradesh student Prachi Nigam has once again come out on top with a good academic performance, as she scored 91.20 per cent in Class 12 exams. Prachi Nigam is from the Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh. She had topped the Class 10 exams of 2024 and now again has come out on top in her Class 12 exams, which proves that she is a consistent student.

What is Prachi Nigam’s Class 12 result

Prachi scored an overall 91.20 per cent in her Class 12 board exams. She scored the highest marks in her core science subjects. She scored 99 per cent in maths, 96 per cent in Hindi, 95 per cent in chemistry and 93 per cent in physics. 

She scored 73 marks in English, which is a comparatively weak subject. But overall she is still among the top performers.

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Why did Prachi Nigam score lower in English

According to reports, she mentioned that she had focused her preparation for her engineering entrance exams like the Joint Entrance Examination, which led to lower marks in English. She has been preparing very hard for maths and science subjects as she aims to pursue engineering. 

She had less focus on other subjects like language and English, which affected her marks in the subject.

How did Prachi Nigam become famous earlier

She became famous earlier when she topped the Class 10 exams in 2024. She scored 591 marks out of 600 in her UP Board exams. She also got trolled over her appearance with facial hair.

How did Prachi Nigam respond to trolling

Prachi responded to the online trolling maturely and confidently. She said that she had some supporters and critics, thanking people who supported her. She also said that those comments did not stop her.

She did mention in a conversation that she was happy with herself and did not have to consider others’ viewpoints to change herself.

She also mentioned from a historical perspective that people should not let external views dictate what to do next. Her response was appreciated by many. Prachi became an icon for self-confidence and will.

What are Prachi Nigam’s future plans

She wants to get admission to one of the top Indian Institutes of Technology through engineering. She has done well in mathematics and science; therefore, she is always working towards that. She is preparing for the competitive exams and wants to become an engineer. Prachi’s story is not only about her marks. It shows the pressure under which students are learning. She is a young student who has faced online criticism and yet continues to concentrate on her goals.

Many students are distracted or even ruined by negativity from people. Her story shows that with focus on one’s goals, one can move past those distractions.

She is continuing her academic journey and promising that her marks have nothing to do with her popularity.

Also Read: CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon At cbse.gov.in: Check Result Date, Time, Direct Link, and Steps To Download Marksheet

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Tags: home-hero-pos-11Prachi NigamPrachi Nigam Class 12 resultPrachi Nigam TopperUP Board topperUP Board topper Prachi Nigam

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Prachi Nigam Shines Again: Former UP Board Topper, Once Trolled For Facial Hair, Scores 91.2% In Class 12

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Prachi Nigam Shines Again: Former UP Board Topper, Once Trolled For Facial Hair, Scores 91.2% In Class 12

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Prachi Nigam Shines Again: Former UP Board Topper, Once Trolled For Facial Hair, Scores 91.2% In Class 12
Prachi Nigam Shines Again: Former UP Board Topper, Once Trolled For Facial Hair, Scores 91.2% In Class 12
Prachi Nigam Shines Again: Former UP Board Topper, Once Trolled For Facial Hair, Scores 91.2% In Class 12
Prachi Nigam Shines Again: Former UP Board Topper, Once Trolled For Facial Hair, Scores 91.2% In Class 12

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