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  • Latest South OTT Releases: What To Watch This Week (27 April-3 May 2026) in Malayalam, Tamil & Telugu on Netflix, JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5 and More | Full List

Latest South OTT Releases: What To Watch This Week (27 April-3 May 2026) in Malayalam, Tamil & Telugu on Netflix, JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5 and More | Full List

South OTT Releases This Week: This week brings a fresh mix of South Indian OTT releases across Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam platforms. Viewers can expect comedy sequels, action-packed dramas, and emotional family stories dropping throughout the week. Popular platforms like Netflix, ZEE5 and JioHotstar are leading the lineup with diverse content.

Published By: Published: April 27, 2026 11:37:42 IST
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South OTT Releases This Week
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Latest South OTT Releases: What To Watch This Week (27 April-3 May 2026) in Malayalam, Tamil & Telugu on Netflix, JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5 and More | Full List

South OTT Releases This Week

Here's a list of the top 5 South OTT releases this week streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and more.

You Might Be Interested In
Aadu 3 on ZEE5 (Malayalam)- 1 May 2026
2/7

Aadu 3 on ZEE5 (Malayalam)- 1 May 2026

A chaotic fantasy comedy featuring Shaji Pappan and gang returning for another wild ride across timelines, blending humor, action, and madness in this much-awaited Malayalam franchise sequel.

The Kerala Story 2 on ZEE5 (Malayalam)- 1 May 2026
3/7

The Kerala Story 2 on ZEE5 (Malayalam)- 1 May 2026

A hard-hitting sequel exploring manipulation, trust, and emotional trauma through interconnected stories of women, expanding the controversial narrative with deeper social themes and intense storytelling.

You Might Be Interested In
Thai Maaman on JioHotstar (Tamil)-28 April 2026
4/7
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Thai Maaman on JioHotstar (Tamil)-28 April 2026

A family-centric Tamil drama revolving around relationships, traditions, and generational conflicts, highlighting emotional bonds, responsibilities, and cultural values within a typical South Indian household setting.

Biker on Netflix (Tamil)- 1 May 2026
5/7

Biker on Netflix (Tamil)- 1 May 2026

An action-packed film centered on motocross racing, blending adrenaline, emotions, and ambition as a rider navigates challenges, risks, and personal struggles in a high-speed competitive world.

Batchmates on JioHotstar (Telugu)- 30 April 2026
6/7

Batchmates on JioHotstar (Telugu)- 30 April 2026

A youthful Telugu drama focusing on college friendships, love, and life choices. It captures nostalgia, emotional bonding, and how friendships evolve while facing real-world responsibilities after campus life ends.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
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Disclaimer

The release dates, languages, and streaming platforms mentioned above are based on publicly available information and may change. Availability can vary by region and platform updates. Viewers are advised to check Netflix, ZEE5, and JioHotstar for the latest and most accurate details before watching.

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