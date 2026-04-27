Latest South OTT Releases: What To Watch This Week (27 April-3 May 2026) in Malayalam, Tamil & Telugu on Netflix, JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5 and More | Full List
South OTT Releases This Week: This week brings a fresh mix of South Indian OTT releases across Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam platforms. Viewers can expect comedy sequels, action-packed dramas, and emotional family stories dropping throughout the week. Popular platforms like Netflix, ZEE5 and JioHotstar are leading the lineup with diverse content.
South OTT Releases This Week
Here's a list of the top 5 South OTT releases this week streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and more.
Aadu 3 on ZEE5 (Malayalam)- 1 May 2026
A chaotic fantasy comedy featuring Shaji Pappan and gang returning for another wild ride across timelines, blending humor, action, and madness in this much-awaited Malayalam franchise sequel.
The Kerala Story 2 on ZEE5 (Malayalam)- 1 May 2026
A hard-hitting sequel exploring manipulation, trust, and emotional trauma through interconnected stories of women, expanding the controversial narrative with deeper social themes and intense storytelling.
Thai Maaman on JioHotstar (Tamil)-28 April 2026
A family-centric Tamil drama revolving around relationships, traditions, and generational conflicts, highlighting emotional bonds, responsibilities, and cultural values within a typical South Indian household setting.
Biker on Netflix (Tamil)- 1 May 2026
An action-packed film centered on motocross racing, blending adrenaline, emotions, and ambition as a rider navigates challenges, risks, and personal struggles in a high-speed competitive world.
Batchmates on JioHotstar (Telugu)- 30 April 2026
A youthful Telugu drama focusing on college friendships, love, and life choices. It captures nostalgia, emotional bonding, and how friendships evolve while facing real-world responsibilities after campus life ends.
Disclaimer
The release dates, languages, and streaming platforms mentioned above are based on publicly available information and may change. Availability can vary by region and platform updates. Viewers are advised to check Netflix, ZEE5, and JioHotstar for the latest and most accurate details before watching.