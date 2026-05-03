Malaika Arora’s ‘Plastic Surgery’ Secret Revealed: Hot Actress’ Age, Career, Current Boyfriend, Biggest Controversy, Massive Net Worth | Inside
Malaika Arora has once again grabbed headlines as she clears the air around rumours of cosmetic surgery, calling them one of the biggest misconceptions about her. Known for her stunning looks and strong presence in the entertainment industry, Malaika continues to stay relevant even today. From her age and successful career journey to her current boyfriend, past controversies, and impressive net worth — here’s everything you need to know about the diva.
Malaika Arora's ‘Plastic Surgery’ Secret
Malaika Arora has denied rumours about undergoing cosmetic surgery, saying it is one of the biggest misconceptions people have about her.
Malaika Arora Age
Malaika Arora is 52 year old and was born on October 23, 1973, in Thane, Maharashtra. Her age has always been a viral topic on social media with her slim figure and anti-aging looks; she is one of the divas of Bollywood.
Malaika Arora Career
Malaika Arora has spent nearly three decades in the limelight of Bollywood who rose fame with a legendary performance on Chaiyya Chaiyya alongside Shah Rukh Khan. but this didn’t stop she gave Bollywood one of the most iconic item songs including Munni Badnaam Hui, Hoth Rasiley, and many more.
Malaika Arora's Boyfriend
According to reports, Malaika Arora has been frequently linked to Mumbai-based diamond merchant Harsh Mehta following their recent Adinath Jain Temple visit. Malaika Arora also went viral after the duo’s picture at the Trevi Fountain in Rome.
Malaika Arora Net Worth
According to reports, Malaika Arora's estimated net worth is Rs 100 crore as she is one of the most successful self-made entrepreneurs. She is also one of the highest-paid judges on Indian Television shows reportedly Malaika Arora charge Rs 10 to 15 lakh per episode for shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and India’s got talent.