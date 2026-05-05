Met Gala 2026 Worst Dressed: From Cardi B To Kylie Jenner, Here Are Celebrity Looks That Shocked Fans And Missed The ‘Fashion Is Art’ Theme Completely

The 2026 Met Gala’s “Fashion Is Art” theme attracted innovative design concepts because all six stars failed to meet the challenge through their direct fashion interpretations and unexciting costume designs and their disorganized outfits which did not meet the expectations of the reviewers.