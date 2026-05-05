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  • Met Gala 2026 Worst Dressed: From Cardi B To Kylie Jenner, Here Are Celebrity Looks That Shocked Fans And Missed The ‘Fashion Is Art’ Theme Completely

Met Gala 2026 Worst Dressed: From Cardi B To Kylie Jenner, Here Are Celebrity Looks That Shocked Fans And Missed The ‘Fashion Is Art’ Theme Completely

The 2026 Met Gala’s “Fashion Is Art” theme attracted innovative design concepts because all six stars failed to meet the challenge through their direct fashion interpretations and unexciting costume designs and their disorganized outfits which did not meet the expectations of the reviewers.

Published By: Published: May 5, 2026 07:43:46 IST
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Lena Mahfouf
1/6
Lena Mahfouf

Lena Mahfouf

A surrealist silver hand bodice that felt more like a clunky prop than a masterpiece. The awkward transition to a low-slung skirt left the look feeling disjointed and costume-heavy.

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Cardi B
2/6
Cardi B

Cardi B

Massive, ballooned proportions from Marc Jacobs that completely swallowed the star’s silhouette. While it was certainly "Art," the sheer volume made it look more like a structural burden than a red carpet win.

Lena Dunham
3/6
Lena Dunham

Lena Dunham

A heavy, feathered ensemble that lacked the necessary movement and elegance for the evening. Critics compared the unrefined texture to a "molting bird," missing the mark on the "Fashion is Art" theme.

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Heidi Klum
4/6
Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum

A literal interpretation of a "wearable canvas" that many felt lacked high-fashion sophistication. The execution came across as a bit too "on the nose," resembling a DIY art project rather than avant-garde couture.

Kylie Jenner
5/6
Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner

A surprisingly safe and commercial look that failed to rise to the occasion of the night's experimental theme. In a room full of boundary-pushing sculptures, her choice felt underwhelming and lacked artistic risk.

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Doechii
6/6
Doechii

Doechii

A barefoot appearance in a burgundy wrap that many labeled as "unfinished" and "messy." While the bohemian vibe was intentional, the lack of footwear was seen as a distracting gimmick rather than a curated statement.

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