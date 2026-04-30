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  • Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 Teaser Out: Release Date, Plot, Cast and What to Expect from Malayalam crime thriller, Final Chapter

Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 Teaser Out: Release Date, Plot, Cast and What to Expect from Malayalam crime thriller, Final Chapter

The teaser for Drishyam 3 is finally out, and it promises a darker, more intense conclusion to one of India’s most-loved thriller franchises. Led by Mohanlal and directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film takes forward the story of Georgekutty and his family, who continue to struggle with the consequences of their past. Mohanlal returns as Georgekutty in Drishyam 3. Here’s everything you need to know about the teaser, release date, plot, and cast of Jeethu Joseph’s much-anticipated thriller.

Published By: Published: April 30, 2026 10:24:29 IST
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Release Date
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Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 Teaser Out: Release Date, Plot, Cast and What to Expect from Malayalam crime thriller, Final Chapter

Release Date

Drishyam 3 is set to release in theatres on May 21, 2026. The film marks the final chapter of the iconic trilogy that began in 2013.

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Teaser Overview
2/4

Teaser Overview

The teaser hints at a gripping and emotional ride. Georgekutty’s narration reflects fear and vulnerability for the first time, suggesting that the past is catching up. The tone is darker, with a strong sense that the story is heading toward a high-stakes conclusion.

Cast
3/4

Cast

The film brings back its core cast:
Mohanlal as Georgekutty
Meena
Ansiba Hassan
Esther Anil

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Plot
4/4

Plot

The story continues from Drishyam 2, where the hidden crime still casts a shadow over the family. This time, the narrative explores how unresolved truths resurface. With the tagline “The Past Never Stays Silent,” the film dives deeper into guilt, fear, and survival.

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