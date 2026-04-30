Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 Teaser Out: Release Date, Plot, Cast and What to Expect from Malayalam crime thriller, Final Chapter

The teaser for Drishyam 3 is finally out, and it promises a darker, more intense conclusion to one of India’s most-loved thriller franchises. Led by Mohanlal and directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film takes forward the story of Georgekutty and his family, who continue to struggle with the consequences of their past. Mohanlal returns as Georgekutty in Drishyam 3. Here’s everything you need to know about the teaser, release date, plot, and cast of Jeethu Joseph’s much-anticipated thriller.