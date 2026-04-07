OTT Releases This Week (April 6–12, 2026): 7 Movies & Shows to Watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 and More Platforms
From The Boys Season 5 to survival thriller Tu Yaa Main and crime drama O’Romeo, here are 7 exciting OTT releases streaming this week (April 6–12, 2026) on Netflix, Prime Video, and more.
Tu Yaa Main
Release Date: April 10, 2026
OTT Platform: Netflix
A survival thriller set in Goa, the film follows an influencer and a rapper trapped in a deadly situation inside an empty pool surrounded by crocodiles. As fear and tension rise, both must fight against time and danger to survive.
O'Romeo
Release Date: April 10, 2026
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
This romantic crime drama revolves around revenge and love, where a woman teams up with a gangster to take down a powerful underworld don. The film blends intense action with emotional storytelling.
Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord
Release Date: April 6, 2026
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
This animated series explores Darth Maul’s journey after the Clone Wars as he tries to rebuild his criminal empire. Packed with action and dark storytelling, it expands the Star Wars universe.
The Boys Season 5
Release Date: April 8, 2026
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
The new season brings back the epic clash between Butcher and Homelander. With higher stakes and intense action, the story moves toward a major showdown in the superhero world.
Big Mistakes
Release Date: April 9, 2026
OTT Platform: Netflix
This crime drama follows two siblings whose small mistake turns into a dangerous journey involving blackmail and crime. The series highlights how one wrong decision can change everything.
Thaai Kizhavi
Release Date: April 10, 2026
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
A Tamil comedy-drama about a strong and stubborn moneylender in a village. The story mixes humor with emotional moments while showcasing power, family, and social dynamics.
Euphoria Season 3
Release Date: April 12, 2026
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
A popular teen drama series created by Sam Levinson, Euphoria follows the emotional and chaotic lives of high school students dealing with love, identity, trauma, and addiction.