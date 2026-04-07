OTT Releases This Week (April 6–12, 2026): 7 Movies & Shows to Watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 and More Platforms

From The Boys Season 5 to survival thriller Tu Yaa Main and crime drama O’Romeo, here are 7 exciting OTT releases streaming this week (April 6–12, 2026) on Netflix, Prime Video, and more.

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New OTT Releases This Week (April 6–12, 2026): 7 Movies & Shows to Watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 and More Platforms