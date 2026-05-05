Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Sara Ali Khan’s Hot Chemistry With Ayushmann Khurrana Sets Internet Ablaze | Sexy Pics Inside

Sara Ali Khan is all set to share screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana in the upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, and fans are already excited. The fresh pairing has created a buzz online, especially with their stylish looks and strong on-screen chemistry. From glamorous appearances to fun moments, here’s a look at why this duo is grabbing everyone’s attention. Here’s a deep dive into Pati Patni Aur Woh Do release date, cast, story, plot, and more.