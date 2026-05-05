Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Sara Ali Khan’s Hot Chemistry With Ayushmann Khurrana Sets Internet Ablaze | Sexy Pics Inside
Sara Ali Khan is all set to share screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana in the upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, and fans are already excited. The fresh pairing has created a buzz online, especially with their stylish looks and strong on-screen chemistry. From glamorous appearances to fun moments, here’s a look at why this duo is grabbing everyone’s attention. Here’s a deep dive into Pati Patni Aur Woh Do release date, cast, story, plot, and more.
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Release Date
The upcoming sequel Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is set to release on 15 May 2026. It was earlier planned for March but got postponed, and now it is all set to hit theatres.
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Cast
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do cast members are Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi in lead roles.
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Story
The film is a funny love story full of confusion and drama. It follows a man who seems to have a perfect married life, but things take a messy turn when his decisions lead to misunderstandings, doubt, and relationship chaos.
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Plot
But things take a sudden turn when he tries to help a female friend, and that decision creates confusion, lies, and misunderstandings.
Sara Ali Khan Sexy Pics
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do actress Sara Ali Khan turned up the heat in hot and sizzling pics which created buzz on the internet.