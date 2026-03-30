Rahul Arunoday Banerjee Death: Wife Priyanka Sarkar Breaks Silence, Divorce and Reunion Story Goes Viral | Know Their Complicated Love Story

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee Wife Statement: The sudden death of Rahul Arunoday Banerjee has left fans and the Bengali film industry in deep shock. The tragic incident reportedly took place during a shoot near the sea, raising concerns and questions. His wife Priyanka Sarkar has now broken her silence and requested privacy. Their personal life, including a past divorce phase and later reunion is now trending online. As tributes pour in, many are revisiting Rahul’s career, life and complicated relationship journey.