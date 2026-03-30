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  • Rahul Arunoday Banerjee Death: Wife Priyanka Sarkar Breaks Silence, Divorce and Reunion Story Goes Viral | Know Their Complicated Love Story

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee Death: Wife Priyanka Sarkar Breaks Silence, Divorce and Reunion Story Goes Viral | Know Their Complicated Love Story

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee Wife Statement: The sudden death of Rahul Arunoday Banerjee has left fans and the Bengali film industry in deep shock. The tragic incident reportedly took place during a shoot near the sea, raising concerns and questions. His wife Priyanka Sarkar has now broken her silence and requested privacy. Their personal life, including a past divorce phase and later reunion is now trending online. As tributes pour in, many are revisiting Rahul’s career, life and complicated relationship journey.

Published By: Published: March 30, 2026 13:28:29 IST
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Rahul Arunoday Banerjee Death
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Rahul Arunoday Banerjee Death: Wife Priyanka Sarkar Breaks Silence, Divorce and Reunion Story Goes Viral | Know Their Complicated Love Story

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee Death

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee reportedly died on March 29, 2026, after a tragic drowning incident at Talsari beach near Digha during a shoot, leaving fans and the Bengali film industry shocked.

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Rahul Arunoday Banerjee Age
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Rahul Arunoday Banerjee Age

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee was 43 years old at the time of his death. He was a well-known face in Bengali cinema and television, admired for his versatile acting performances.

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee Wife Priyanka Sarkar Statement
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Rahul Arunoday Banerjee Wife Priyanka Sarkar Statement

Priyanka Sarkar requested privacy after Rahul Arunoday Banerjee’s death, asking media and public to respect their space during this difficult time as the family copes with grief.

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Rahul Actor Movies and Work
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Rahul Actor Movies and Work

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee was known for films like Chirodini Tumi Je Amar and worked across Bengali films, television, and web series, gaining popularity for romantic and intense roles.

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee and Priyanka Sarkar Relationship Timeline
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Rahul Arunoday Banerjee and Priyanka Sarkar Relationship Timeline

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee and Priyanka Sarkar married in 2010, faced a divorce phase in 2017, but later reunited for their son, maintaining a complex yet connected relationship.

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Disclaimer
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Disclaimer

The information about Rahul Arunoday Banerjee and Priyanka Sarkar is based on publicly available reports and media sources. Details may evolve, and official confirmations should be considered for complete accuracy.

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