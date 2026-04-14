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  • Salman Khan Congratulates Preity Zinta After 12 Years, Old Tweet Goes Viral Online

Salman Khan Congratulates Preity Zinta After 12 Years, Old Tweet Goes Viral Online

Salman Khan just did something unexpected for Preity Zinta and fans can’t stop talking about it. A moment from 12 years ago is suddenly back in the spotlight, and the internet is loving it. Punjab Kings’ recent win has sparked a nostalgic wave across social media. What made this reaction even more surprising is the timing of Salman’s message. Fans are calling it a “full-circle moment” you didn’t see coming. The bond between Salman and Preity is once again grabbing attention online. Scroll down to see why this viral moment is trending everywhere right now.

Published By: Published: April 14, 2026 17:22:34 IST
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Salman Khan’s Late Congrats Goes Viral
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Salman Khan’s Late Congrats Goes Viral

Salman Khan congratulated Preity Zinta after Punjab Kings’ IPL win, marking a nostalgic moment that quickly went viral online.

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Punjab Kings’ Big Win After 12 Years
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Punjab Kings’ Big Win After 12 Years

His congratulatory post came two days after Punjab Kings defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 11, surprising fans with its timing and sparking widespread reactions.

Old Tweet Resurfaces, Fans Go Wild
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Salman Khan Congratulates Preity Zinta After 12 Years, Old Tweet Goes Viral Online

Old Tweet Resurfaces, Fans Go Wild

The moment gained attention as fans revisited Salman’s 2014 viral tweet asking, “Zinta’s team won kya?”, making this a full-circle moment after 12 years.

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Internet Reacts With Memes and Nostalgia
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Internet Reacts With Memes and Nostalgia

Social media users flooded the comments with humorous reactions, linking Salman’s Tiger franchise to Preity Zinta, calling it a “sequel after 12 years.”

Salman-Preity Bond Steals the Spotlight
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Salman-Preity Bond Steals the Spotlight

Salman and Preity share a long-standing friendship and have worked together in several films, which made his public support for Punjab Kings even more special.

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Disclaimer
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Disclaimer

The information in this article is based on publicly available reports and social media reactions. Statements and timelines may be subject to updates or official confirmations.

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