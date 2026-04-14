Salman Khan Congratulates Preity Zinta After 12 Years, Old Tweet Goes Viral Online
Salman Khan just did something unexpected for Preity Zinta and fans can’t stop talking about it. A moment from 12 years ago is suddenly back in the spotlight, and the internet is loving it. Punjab Kings’ recent win has sparked a nostalgic wave across social media. What made this reaction even more surprising is the timing of Salman’s message. Fans are calling it a “full-circle moment” you didn’t see coming. The bond between Salman and Preity is once again grabbing attention online. Scroll down to see why this viral moment is trending everywhere right now.
Salman Khan’s Late Congrats Goes Viral
Salman Khan congratulated Preity Zinta after Punjab Kings’ IPL win, marking a nostalgic moment that quickly went viral online.
Punjab Kings’ Big Win After 12 Years
His congratulatory post came two days after Punjab Kings defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 11, surprising fans with its timing and sparking widespread reactions.
Old Tweet Resurfaces, Fans Go Wild
The moment gained attention as fans revisited Salman’s 2014 viral tweet asking, “Zinta’s team won kya?”, making this a full-circle moment after 12 years.
Internet Reacts With Memes and Nostalgia
Social media users flooded the comments with humorous reactions, linking Salman’s Tiger franchise to Preity Zinta, calling it a “sequel after 12 years.”
Salman-Preity Bond Steals the Spotlight
Salman and Preity share a long-standing friendship and have worked together in several films, which made his public support for Punjab Kings even more special.
Disclaimer
The information in this article is based on publicly available reports and social media reactions. Statements and timelines may be subject to updates or official confirmations.