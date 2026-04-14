Salman Khan Congratulates Preity Zinta After 12 Years, Old Tweet Goes Viral Online

Salman Khan just did something unexpected for Preity Zinta and fans can’t stop talking about it. A moment from 12 years ago is suddenly back in the spotlight, and the internet is loving it. Punjab Kings’ recent win has sparked a nostalgic wave across social media. What made this reaction even more surprising is the timing of Salman’s message. Fans are calling it a “full-circle moment” you didn’t see coming. The bond between Salman and Preity is once again grabbing attention online. Scroll down to see why this viral moment is trending everywhere right now.