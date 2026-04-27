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  • The Kerala Story 2 OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch The Drama Thriller Online

The Kerala Story 2 OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch The Drama Thriller Online

After its theatrical release in February 2026, The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond is now set for its digital premiere. The film brings a fresh narrative and a completely new cast, making it distinct from the 2023 original. Viewers can soon stream it online across multiple languages.

Published By: Published: April 27, 2026 10:57:41 IST
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When and Where to Watch
1/5
The Kerala Story 2 OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch The Drama Thriller Online

When and Where to Watch

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond will stream on ZEE5 starting May 1, 2026. The film’s digital release is expected to reach a wider audience after its theatrical run earlier this year.

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Cast and Crew
2/5

Cast and Crew

The film features a fresh ensemble cast including Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha. It is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh.

Plot and Storyline
3/5

Plot and Storyline

A New Narrative Focus
Unlike the 2023 film, The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond explores a completely different storyline. It focuses on the lives of young women, presenting a fresh perspective and narrative direction separate from the original film’s theme.

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Languages Available
4/5

Languages Available

The film will be available in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, making it accessible to audiences across India.

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What Makes It Worth Streaming
5/5

What Makes It Worth Streaming

With a new cast, updated storyline, and multi-language release, The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond aims to attract both fans of the original and new viewers. Its OTT release offers easy access and a chance to explore a different take within the same thematic universe.

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