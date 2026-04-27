The Kerala Story 2 OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch The Drama Thriller Online
After its theatrical release in February 2026, The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond is now set for its digital premiere. The film brings a fresh narrative and a completely new cast, making it distinct from the 2023 original. Viewers can soon stream it online across multiple languages.
When and Where to Watch
The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond will stream on ZEE5 starting May 1, 2026. The film’s digital release is expected to reach a wider audience after its theatrical run earlier this year.
Cast and Crew
The film features a fresh ensemble cast including Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha. It is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh.
Plot and Storyline
A New Narrative Focus
Unlike the 2023 film, The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond explores a completely different storyline. It focuses on the lives of young women, presenting a fresh perspective and narrative direction separate from the original film’s theme.
Languages Available
The film will be available in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, making it accessible to audiences across India.
What Makes It Worth Streaming
With a new cast, updated storyline, and multi-language release, The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond aims to attract both fans of the original and new viewers. Its OTT release offers easy access and a chance to explore a different take within the same thematic universe.