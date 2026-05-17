Top 5 Most Underrated OTT Series Indians Missed But Must Watch Now on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5

Delhi Crime

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Crime Drama

Even if the series got international awards, quite a few viewers in India still didn’t really watch Delhi Crime. Dlehi Crime is inspired by real events , the show tracks the Delhi Police investigation after a terrifying crime case, and it sort of keeps you locked in. The storytelling feels pretty intense and realistic at the same time, like it never loosens its grip. And Shefali Shah as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi is, honestly, one of the most powerful performances I’ve seen on Indian OTT , even though people talk about it less than they should.

Why You Should Watch It:

Gripping investigation drama

Powerful acting performances

Realistic and emotional storytelling