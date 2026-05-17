Top 5 Most Underrated OTT Series Indians Missed But Must Watch Now on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5
OTT platforms release hundreds of web series every year but somehow only a some end up becoming a trending thing on social media. While the popular shows grab all the lime light, a lot of brilliant series just got slip by unnoticed, even though they have really strong storytelling, solid acting and that binge worthy vibe.
Top 5 OTT Series to Watch
If you are tired of seeing the same mainstream stuff, here are five underrated OTT series Indians probably missed, but you should really add to your watch list anyway.
Delhi Crime
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Crime Drama
Even if the series got international awards, quite a few viewers in India still didn’t really watch Delhi Crime. Dlehi Crime is inspired by real events , the show tracks the Delhi Police investigation after a terrifying crime case, and it sort of keeps you locked in. The storytelling feels pretty intense and realistic at the same time, like it never loosens its grip. And Shefali Shah as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi is, honestly, one of the most powerful performances I’ve seen on Indian OTT , even though people talk about it less than they should.
Why You Should Watch It:
Gripping investigation drama
Powerful acting performances
Realistic and emotional storytelling
Tabbar
Platform: SonyLIV
Genre: Thriller, Family Drama
Tabbar is one of those most underrated Indian thrillers from the recent years, honestly. The whole story circles around a retired police constable, then his calm family life goes upside down after a sudden unexpected incident , like out of nowhere. Throughout the series it keeps you glued with constant suspense and tense emotion , plus some pretty heartfelt family scenes that hit. And then, just when you think you understand everything there are shocking twists , that kind of mess with your head a bit.
Why You Should Watch It:
Fast-paced thriller
Emotional family drama
Brilliant writing and suspense
Rocket Boys
Platform: SonyLIV
Genre: Biographical Drama
This series tells this kind of inspiring saga about Indian scientists Homi J. Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai, who really played a major role in shaping India’s nuclear as well as space programs. Even though critics gave it a lot of praise, a bunch of OTT viewers still skipped it, because they felt it was too serious or too much like education, somehow.
Why You Should Watch It:
Inspiring true story
Excellent performances
High-quality production and storytelling
Kaala Paani
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Survival Thriller
Set in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Kaala Paani somehow blends survival drama, a mystery, and a thriller kind of feel. It all kicks off when a deadly illness begins spreading over the islands, and suddenly there’s panic, chaos, and a lot of frantic movement. The series also manages to throw in a sharper screenplay plus emotional storytelling that kept audiences surprised, like not knowing what turn comes next, ever.
Why You Should Watch It:
Unique storyline
Suspense-filled episodes
Strong emotional depth
Gullak
Platform: SonyLIV
Genre: Family Comedy Drama
Unlike those loud comedy shows, Gullak kind of stays with simple middle class family life in India. The series somehow, beautifully shows day to day struggles, little amusing moments and close emotional bonds inside a family. It feels relatable in its storytelling, and the acting comes across natural, not forced. So ya, it turns out to be one of the most heartwarming Indian web series out there.
Why You Should Watch It:
Relatable family moments
Feel-good storytelling
Perfect for family binge watching