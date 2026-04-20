Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Serve Couple Goals Amid German Influencer LizLaz ‘Like’ Controversy; Cozy Viral Airport Pics Inside
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma once again proved why they remain one of the most adored celebrity couples, as their latest airport appearance set social media abuzz. Once again, the couple grabbed attention on April 19, as they were spotted at the airport with videos and photos quickly going viral online.
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Airport Viral Pics
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted exiting the airport. Kohli kept it casual in a black T-shirt and blue jeans, while Anushka opted for an elegant yet relaxed look, a kurta with floral detailing, paired with palazzo pants and a green dupatta.
Virat Kohli German Influencer Like Controversy
Recently, Virat Kohli grabbed attention after liking a post of a German influencer, Lizlaz. Fans went crazy on social media and started making speculations as the controversy escalated Virat Kohli unlike the post.
Who is German Influencer Lizalaz?
After the matter escalated, Lizlaz broke the silence on the cricketer Virat Kohli liking her picture and then unliking it. She told Hindustan Times, "I felt a bit sorry for him actually. I was so happy that he liked it, but then his unliking it, I felt a bit bad for him because I don't even know how it became such a big story. How did people notice, how did they make it news… that was probably not his intention behind it, but still I am grateful for it and I appreciate the support from him.”
Virat Kohli Liked Avneet Kaur Pic Before
This is not the first time Virat Kohli got stuck in such a type of controversy as last year he liked a post by Avneet Kaur, which quickly went viral and became a meme fest online.