Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Serve Couple Goals Amid German Influencer LizLaz ‘Like’ Controversy; Cozy Viral Airport Pics Inside

Who is German Influencer Lizalaz?

After the matter escalated, Lizlaz broke the silence on the cricketer Virat Kohli liking her picture and then unliking it. She told Hindustan Times, "I felt a bit sorry for him actually. I was so happy that he liked it, but then his unliking it, I felt a bit bad for him because I don't even know how it became such a big story. How did people notice, how did they make it news… that was probably not his intention behind it, but still I am grateful for it and I appreciate the support from him.”