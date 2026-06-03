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  • Who Is Gauri Spratt? Age, First Husband, Relationship With Aamir Khan and Wedding Date Revealed

Who Is Gauri Spratt? Age, First Husband, Relationship With Aamir Khan and Wedding Date Revealed

Gauri Spratt has recently taken center stage in headlines after her relationship with Bollywood magic man Aamir Khan fell into the public eye, leaving fans curious about her previous marriage, age, her feud with Aamir Khan, their wedding rumors and everything else that they are curious about. So far we have compiled all the publicly available facts about Gauri Spratt, based on various media reports. Let’s dive into the details.

Published By: Published: June 3, 2026 18:26:13 IST
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Gauri Spratt Age
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Who Is Gauri Spratt? Age, First Husband, Relationship With Aamir Khan and Wedding Date Revealed

Gauri Spratt Age

Gauri Spratt is reportedly 46 years old and hails from Bengaluru. A businesswoman and salon professional, she largely stayed away from the spotlight until her relationship with Bollywood actor Aamir Khan became public in 2025.

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Gauri Spratt's First Husband
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Gauri Spratt's First Husband

Gauri was previously married and is a mother to a son. However, she has maintained a private life, and details about her first husband have not been publicly disclosed. She has largely kept her personal and family matters away from media attention.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's Relationship
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Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's Relationship

Aamir Khan revealed his relationship with Gauri in March 2025 ahead of his 60th birthday. The two first met around 25 years ago, lost touch, and later reconnected. They reportedly dated for over a year before making their relationship public.

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Gauri Spratt and Aamir Khan Marriage Date
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Gauri Spratt and Aamir Khan Marriage Date

Recent reports claim that Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt are planning to marry on July 5, 2026, in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family. However, neither Aamir nor Gauri has officially confirmed the wedding date.

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Disclaimer
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Disclaimer

This article is based on media reports and publicly available information at the time of publication. Details regarding Gauri Spratt's personal life, previous marriage, and reported wedding plans with Aamir Khan have not been fully confirmed by the individuals involved. Readers are advised to await official statements for verified information.

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Who is Gauri Spratt? Learn about her age, first husband, relationship with Aamir Khan, family background, and the latest reports surrounding their rumored wedding date.

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