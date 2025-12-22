From KL Rahul to David Warner: Top 5 Batters Fastest to Reach 4,000 IPL Runs
From KL Rahul to David Warner, several elite batters have etched their names in IPL history by reaching 4,000 runs at record speed. This list highlights the top five fastest players to achieve the milestone, showcasing their consistency, dominance, and impact across seasons in the Indian Premier League.
KL Rahul
KL Rahul, our well-known fastest batters, has scored 4000 runs in the IPL( Indian Premier League). He has also scored all this in 105 Innings.
Chris Gayle
Chris Gayle is known for his scores. He is in second position and took 112 innings to set his record. He was part of the Kings XI Punjab and the Rajasthan Royals.
David Warner
He is an Australian player. Great David Warner ranks third, reaching the milestone in 114 innings, dominating IPL as one of its dangerous openers.
Jos Buttler
England star Jos Buttler is the fourth fastest to reach 4,000 IPL runs, achieving the milestone in just 116 innings.
Faf du Plessis
Former Proteas captain Faf du Plessis reached 4,000 IPL runs in 121 innings, achieving the milestone during RCB vs Rajasthan Royals in 2023.