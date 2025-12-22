LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Barmer Collector bangladesh india hindu nation debate annual convention niddhi ageral viral video asim munir rohit sharma DOJ Barmer Collector bangladesh india hindu nation debate annual convention niddhi ageral viral video asim munir rohit sharma DOJ Barmer Collector bangladesh india hindu nation debate annual convention niddhi ageral viral video asim munir rohit sharma DOJ Barmer Collector bangladesh india hindu nation debate annual convention niddhi ageral viral video asim munir rohit sharma DOJ
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Barmer Collector bangladesh india hindu nation debate annual convention niddhi ageral viral video asim munir rohit sharma DOJ Barmer Collector bangladesh india hindu nation debate annual convention niddhi ageral viral video asim munir rohit sharma DOJ Barmer Collector bangladesh india hindu nation debate annual convention niddhi ageral viral video asim munir rohit sharma DOJ Barmer Collector bangladesh india hindu nation debate annual convention niddhi ageral viral video asim munir rohit sharma DOJ
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • From KL Rahul to David Warner: Top 5 Batters Fastest to Reach 4,000 IPL Runs

From KL Rahul to David Warner: Top 5 Batters Fastest to Reach 4,000 IPL Runs

From KL Rahul to David Warner, several elite batters have etched their names in IPL history by reaching 4,000 runs at record speed. This list highlights the top five fastest players to achieve the milestone, showcasing their consistency, dominance, and impact across seasons in the Indian Premier League.

Published By: Published: December 22, 2025 12:22:36 IST
Follow us on
Google News
KL Rahul
1/5
(Image Credit: ANI)

KL Rahul

KL Rahul, our well-known fastest batters, has scored 4000 runs in the IPL( Indian Premier League). He has also scored all this in 105 Innings.

You Might Be Interested In
Chris Gayle
2/5

Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle is known for his scores. He is in second position and took 112 innings to set his record. He was part of the Kings XI Punjab and the Rajasthan Royals.

David Warner
3/5
(Image Credit: IPL/ANI)

David Warner

He is an Australian player. Great David Warner ranks third, reaching the milestone in 114 innings, dominating IPL as one of its dangerous openers.

You Might Be Interested In
Jos Buttler
4/5
(Image Credit - X)

Jos Buttler

England star Jos Buttler is the fourth fastest to reach 4,000 IPL runs, achieving the milestone in just 116 innings.

You Might Be Interested In
Faf du Plessis
5/5
Faf du Plessis Photo: ANI.

Faf du Plessis

Former Proteas captain Faf du Plessis reached 4,000 IPL runs in 121 innings, achieving the milestone during RCB vs Rajasthan Royals in 2023.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS