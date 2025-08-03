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5 Best Bowling Figures at The Oval in 4th Innings

5 Best Bowling Figures at The Oval in 4th Innings

The Oval has witnessed some legendary fourth-innings bowling spells in Test history. Fred Spofforth’s iconic 7/44 in 1882 helped Australia to a historic win and sparked the Ashes rivalry. Derek Underwood’s 7/50 in 1968 remains England’s best fourth-innings figures at the venue. Bobby Peel (6/23), Fazal Mahmood (6/46), and Michael Holding (6/57) also etched their names into the record books with match-winning spells under pressure. Each of these performances came in the fourth innings, showcasing elite bowling when it mattered most.

1/ 5 Fred Spofforth Fred Spofforth still holds the record of best bowling figures at The Oval in the fourth innings of the match. The Aussie took 7 for 44 against England way back in 1882.

2/ 5 Derek Underwood Derek Underwood took 7 for 50 for England against Australia in 1968.

5/ 5 Michael Holding The West Indian pacer took 6 for 57 against England in 1976.

The Oval has witnessed some legendary fourth-innings bowling spells in Test history. Fred Spofforth’s iconic 7/44 in 1882 helped Australia to a historic win and sparked the Ashes rivalry. Derek Underwood’s 7/50 in 1968 remains England’s best fourth-innings figures at the venue. Bobby Peel (6/23), Fazal Mahmood (6/46), and Michael Holding (6/57) also etched their names into the record books with match-winning spells under pressure. Each of these performances came in the fourth innings, showcasing elite bowling when it mattered most.