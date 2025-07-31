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5 Indian Batters With Most Runs at The Oval (Test Cricket)

The final Test at Kennington Oval is just around the corner, and Team India has it all to play for. Trailing 2-1 in the series, the Men in Blue must deliver a top-tier performance to level things  and The Oval might just be the perfect stage for a comeback. As India prepares for one last push to square the series, let’s take a look at the top five Indian batters with the most Test runs at The Oval.

Published By: Published: July 31, 2025 10:31:59 IST
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Rahul Dravid
1/5

Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid is the highest scoring Indian test cricketer on this ground with 443 runs which includes two centuries.

Sachin Tendulkar
2/5

Sachin Tendulkar

The master blaster has scored 272 runs at this venue, which includes three fifties in six innings.

Ravi Shastri
3/5

Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri has scored a total of 253 on this ground which includes a memorable knock of 187.

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KL Rahul
4/5

KL Rahul

KL Rahul has so far scored 249 runs which includes a glorious 149 in 2018.

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Gundappa Viswanath
5/5

Gundappa Viswanath

Gundappa Viswanath scored a total of 241 runs across three tests in 1971 and 1982.

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The final Test at Kennington Oval is just around the corner, and Team India has it all to play for. Trailing 2-1 in the series, the Men in Blue must deliver a top-tier performance to level things  and The Oval might just be the perfect stage for a comeback. As India prepares for one last push to square the series, let’s take a look at the top five Indian batters with the most Test runs at The Oval.

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