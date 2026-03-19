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  • Carry On Jatta 4 Teaser Out: Gippy Grewal Returns With Fan-Favourite Comedy Franchise | Check Release Date, Cast and Storyline

Carry On Jatta 4 Teaser Out: Gippy Grewal Returns With Fan-Favourite Comedy Franchise | Check Release Date, Cast and Storyline

The much awaited teaser of Carry On Jatta 4 is finally out, bringing back the signature Punjabi comedy that fans have loved for years. Led by Gippy Grewal, the film promises a fresh dose of laughter, confusion, and high energy entertainment. With the franchise already a massive hit, expectations are sky-high for this new installment.

Published By: Published: March 19, 2026 15:22:29 IST
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Teaser Overview
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Carry On Jatta 4 Teaser Out: Gippy Grewal Returns With Fan-Favourite Comedy Franchise | Check Release Date, Cast and Storyline

Teaser Overview

The teaser gives a glimpse into the chaotic and humorous world that defines the Carry On Jatta series. Packed with quirky characters, punchy dialogues, and situational comedy, it hints at a storyline full of misunderstandings and hilarious twists.

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Release Date
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Release Date

Carry On Jatta 4 is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on June 26, 2026.

Cast Details
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Cast Details

Carry On Jatta 4 features the core cast of Gippy Grewal, Binnu Dhillon, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Karamjit Anmol, and Sargun Mehta. Directed by Smeep Kang, this Punjabi comedy will also feature the late Jaswinder Bhalla's character (Advocate Dhillon) AI-enabled to honor his legacy.

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Storyline
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Storyline

Though the makers have kept the full plot under wraps, the teaser suggests another rollercoaster of confusion-driven comedy. The story is expected to revolve around mistaken identities, family drama, and humorous chaos, staying true to the franchise’s core formula. Fans can expect a mix of fresh twists while retaining the essence that made previous films successful.

Plot
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Plot

While the specific storyline is kept under wraps, it is expected to follow the trademark format of romantic confusion, mistaken identities, and slapstick humor.

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Disclaimer
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Disclaimer

The above information is based on teaser insights and publicly available updates. Official details regarding release date and storyline may vary as confirmed by the filmmakers.

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