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  • In Pics: From Yuzvendra Chahal to RP Singh — Cricketers Who Attended Kuldeep Yadav’s Wedding

In Pics: From Yuzvendra Chahal to RP Singh — Cricketers Who Attended Kuldeep Yadav’s Wedding

Kuldeep Yadav and Vanshika share a long-standing bond that dates back to their childhood. Both grew up in Kanpur, where their families lived only a few kilometres apart. Over the years, their friendship gradually developed into a deeper relationship, eventually leading to their wedding.

Published By: Published: March 15, 2026 16:18:02 IST
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Kuldeep Yadav ties knot with childhood friend Vanshika
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Kuldeep Yadav ties knot with childhood friend Vanshika

Kuldeep Yadav began a new chapter in his personal life after marrying his longtime partner, Vanshika Singh, in a grand ceremony held in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand, on Saturday, March 14. (Photo Credits: X)

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Kuldeep Yadav and Vanshika
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Kuldeep Yadav and Vanshika

The wedding celebrations were marked by vibrant festivities, with music, dhol beats and lively dancing creating a joyful atmosphere in the scenic hill town. (Photo Credits: X)

Piyush Chawla in attendance at Kuldeep Yadav's Wedding
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Piyush Chawla in attendance

Several well-known cricketers attended the wedding functions and joined the celebrations. Among those present were Yuzvendra Chahal, Tilak Varma and Rinku Singh, who were seen enjoying the ceremonies along with the couple’s family and close friends. (Photo Credits: X)

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T Dilip gets clicked with Kuldeep and Vanshika
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T Dilip gets clicked with Kuldeep and Vanshika

Indian fielding coach T Dilip was also present at the wedding of Kuldeep Yadav and Vanshika. (Photo Credits: X)

Yuzvendra Chahal at Kuldeep Yadav's Wedding
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Yuzvendra Chahal at Kuldeep Yadav's Wedding

Yuzvendra Chahal shared a picture of him with the bride and groom. Chahal shares a close bond with Kuldeep both on and off the field. (Photo Credits: Instagram/Yuzvendra Chahal)

Tilak Varma and Rinku Singh at Kuldeep Yadavs wedding
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Tilak Varma and Rinku Singh at Kuldeep Yadav's wedding

Kuldeep Yadav's other close friends from the Indian team, Tilak Varma and Rinku Singh also shared pictures from the wedding ceremony. (Photo Credits: X)

Nitish Rana and wife get clicked with Kuldeep Yadav and Vanshika
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Nitish Rana and wife get clicked with Kuldeep Yadav and Vanshika

Nitish Rana who has played a lot of cricket with Kuldeep Yadav at Kolkata Knight Riders attended the wedding with his wife. (Photo Credits: Nitish Rana/Instagram)

RP Singh and wife get clicked with Kuldeep and Vanshika
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RP Singh and wife get clicked with Kuldeep and Vanshika

Former India bowler RP Singh reached Kuldeep Yadav's wedding with wife. (Photo Credits: X)

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Kuldeep Yadav with Mohammad Kaif
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Kuldeep Yadav with Mohammad Kaif

Another legendary cricketer Mohammad Kaif made his presence count at Kuldeep Yadav's special day. (Photo Credits: X)

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