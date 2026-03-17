‘Vishwanath and Sons’ Teaser: Suriya, Mamitha Baiju in Venjy Atluri’s Romantic Tamil Movie Check Release Date, Cast, Story, Plot
‘Vishwanath and Sons’ Teaser: The first official teaser of Vishwanath and Sons has been unveiled. On Monday, the makers released a two-minute glimpse of Suriya’s upcoming Tamil movie, offering fans a preview of what to expect from the Venky Atluri directorial. Here’s a deep dive into Vishwanath and Sons’ release date, cast, story, and more.
Vishwanath and Sons Teaser
Vishwanath and Sons teaser begins with Suriya being introduced as Aanjay Vishwanath, a pistol-shooting champion in his 40s who is aiming for a strong comeback. His life takes a turn when a lively young woman in her 20s, Maddy, enters the picture, with Sanjay eventually stepping into a mentor-like role for her.
Vishwanath and Sons Release Date
Vishwanath and Sons is set to release in theaters in July; however, a date has not yet been announced.
Vishwanath and Sons Cast
Vishwanath and Sons cast members are Sanjay Vishwanath and Mamitha Baiju in lead roles alongside Raveena Tandon, Radhika Sarathkumar, and others.
Vishwanath and Sons Story
Vishwanath and Sons, a Tamil-Telugu romantic family drama directed by Venky Atluri, features Suriya as a disciplined, award-winning international pistol shooter in his 40s. The film follows his journey as he becomes involved in an unconventional and intense age-gap romance with a younger woman, played by Mamitha Biaju.